Elias Pettersson Landing Spots: 3 realistic trade destinations should Canucks forward reject extension 

Hockey insider and radio show host, Frank Seravelli, dropped a bombshell regarding the ongoing talks surrounding Elias Pettersson's contract with the Vancouver Canucks. Seravelli shared his skepticism and shock surrounding Pettersson's contract negotiations.

Recent reports say that Pettersson has been offered an eight-year, $96,000,000 contract, which would make him the highest-paid player in team history:

"Speaking of Pettersson, there's just something odd happening there. And I don't know what it is. I can't put my finger on it, but I know the Canucks really wanted an answer by the deadline, and I don't know if they're going to get it. They've put the money on the table," Seravelli said in a recent video clip on X.

This revelation has sent shockwaves through the hockey world. The 25-year-old Swedish forward has been nothing short of sensational for the Canucks, on pace for his second consecutive 100+ point season, a feat never achieved by a Swedish player before. Naturally, the anticipation surrounding his contract negotiations has been palpable.

3 teams that would be interesting destinations for Elias Pettersson

#1 Toronto Maple Leafs

Any time there are trade rumors about a big-name player, the Toronto Maple Leafs will be a possible destination. Although the Maple Leafs are extremely cash-strapped at the moment and struggling to find a way to keep their current stars in Toronto, they might be able to kill two birds with one stone.

A trade for Pettersson that would include William Nylander or Mitch Marner, plus prospects and cap casualties, could be the entry point for an absolute blockbuster.

#2 Washington Capitals

One team that may be looking to "capitalize" on a closing championship window are the Washington Capitals. Unlike in recent years, the Caps may be coming into the trade deadline and early offseason with some extra cash, and Pettersson would instantly be a boon to their forward group.

Pettersson joining a line with Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome or Tom Wilson would instantly be one of the most exciting lines to watch.

#3 Buffalo Sabres

For the past few seasons, the Buffalo Sabres have come up snakebitten in free agency, and it's taken a major toll on their goaltenders, their blue line and their up-and-coming youth movement. The Sabres might have to pay hand over fist to acquire Elias Pettersson, but he would instantly turn the Sabres from a fun team to think about in the future to a fun team to watch and contend for a title now.