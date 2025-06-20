Erik Karlsson trade destinations: Top 4 contending teams $92M star D-man may waive his NMC for ft. Florida Panthers

Pittsburgh Penguins blue liner Erik Karlsson could be on the move this summer. The Fourth Period reports that the Pens are entertaining calls from various teams regarding Karlsson, among other players.
Karlsson, a three-time Norris Trophy winner, will be entering the seventh year of an eight-year, $92 million contract he originally signed with the San Jose Sharks in 2019. He was traded to Pittsburgh in 2023, with the Sharks retaining $1.5 million of his $11.5 million AAV.
Given that Erik Karlsson's contract comes with a full no-movement clause, he’ll have to waive it in order for a deal to become a reality.
So, here’s a look at four contending teams Erik Karlsson would be willing to waive his no-movement clause to join.
Top 4 contending teams for Erik Karlsson this summer
#4 Colorado Avalanche
The Colorado Avalanche look like an attractive destination given how loaded they are with talent. The possibility of teaming up with reigning Norris Trophy winner Cale Makar could be too much for Karlsson to pass up.
Plus, the Avalanche have an all-world center in Nathan MacKinnon leading a talented supporting cast.
Colorado is aiming to return to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2022. While the Avalanche have a tight cap situation, if the numbers work, Karlsson could be enticed to head to Colorado.
#3 Dallas Stars
Staying in the Central Division, the Dallas Stars could be another interesting destination for the Swedish blue liner. The Stars were bounced in the Western Conference by the Edmonton Oilers for the second year in a row.
With three straight conference finals losses, the Stars are on the cusp of making it all the way to the Stanley Cup Final. Adding a player like Karlsson could be the missing piece of the puzzle. The Stars already have a legit top defenseman in Miro Heiskanen. So, Karlsson would take the Stars to the next level.
The Stars are in a similar cap crunch to Colorado. But if the deal can work, Karlsson could be swayed to agree to go to Dallas.
#2 Toronto Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs could be interested in bringing Karlsson into the fold. The Leafs need a bona fide puck-moving defenseman to complement their current core.
The Leafs don’t have the cap constraints that other contenders do. That’s why making a deal with Toronto could be easier for GM Kyle Dubas.
The only snag could be that Karlsson may be wary of moving to the most heated hockey market. But the temptation to compete for a Cup could be too much to pass up for Karlsson if the Leafs and Pens can agree on a trade.
#1 Florida Panthers
The two-time Stanley Cup champs could have another ace up their sleeves. GM Bill Zito engineered the best trade in years by landing Seth Jones from Chicago.
If Zito can swing a deal for Erik Karlsson, the Panthers could become nearly unbeatable next season.
The Cats have a tough cap situation. But if the numbers work, Karlsson would be hard-pressed to give up a chance to join the team with the best chance to win a Cup.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama