Evander Kane, AJ Greer and other NHL stars pen heartfelt messages celebrating Mother's Day

Several NHL players around the league are celebrating Mother's Day on Sunday, including Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane. The list of players also includes Florida Panthers winger A.J. Greer, former Edmonton Oilers forward Sam Gagner, Washington Capitals forward Dylan Strome and others.

Evander Kane shared a picture of his girlfriend, Mara Teigen, along with three of his kids, and wrote,

"Happy Mothers Day to @marateigen"

Evander Kane shared on his IG @evanderkane

A.J. Greer also shared a picture of his wife, Taylore, and wrote:

"Always dreamt of having such a caring mother like you for my kids (with red heart) today and everyday you are so loved and appreciated."

A.J. Greer celebrated his wife on IG @ajgreer10

Washington Capitals forward Dylan Strome also shared a picture of his wife, Tayler Strome, with their daughters, Weslie and Emerson, and wrote:

"Happy Mother's Day @trishstrome. We love you," with four red heart emojis.

Dylan shared this on his IG @dylstrome19

Sam Gagner shared a picture of his mother, Jo-Anne Gagner, and another of his wife, Rachel.

"Happy Mother's Day @jogagner." Gagner said.

Sam Gagner shared on IG @sgagner89

Colorado Avalanche goalie Scott Wedgewood shared a picture of his wife, Brittany Lee Wedgewood, and wrote:

"Happy Mother's Day @britttanywedgewood You mean more to us than allll the outfits in Scarlett's closet she'll wear once."

Scott shared on his IG @wedgewall

Adrian Kempe also shared a picture of his wife, Sian Nickson, in the hospital after childbirth and wrote:

"Happy Mother's Day @siannickson We love you" with three red heart emojis.

Adrian Kempe shared on his IG @adriankempe

St. Louis Blues forward Radek Faksa also shared a picture of his wife Dominika Matusinska and wrote:

"Happy Mother's day ❤️We love you so much ❤️❤️"

Radek shared on IG @radekfaksa12

New Jersey Devils forward Stefan Noesen shared a picture of his wife Aly and wrote:

"Happy Mother's Day to the.." and added a goat emoji.

Stefan shared on IG @stefannoesen

NHL forward Colin Blackwell also celebrated his wife on Mother's Day

Dallas Stars' center, Colin Blackwell, shared an image of his wife, Lauren Blackwell. He wished her a Happy Mother’s Day in the caption and thanked her for all she does. The NHL player also mentioned that she makes sacrifices every day.

"Happy Mother’s Day to the most perfect momma in the world... Beau and I love you so much..." Blackwell wrote.

Posts from NHL ladies on Mother's Day

Dylan Strome's wife, Tayler, shared pictures with her daughters, Weslie and Emerson, on her Instagram story. She wrote,

"Would be nothing & nowhere without my girls"

Similarly, other NHL ladies also shared:

A.J. Greer's partner IG @taygreer__

Charlie McAvoy's wife shared on IG @kileymcavoy

NHL team Red Wings' William Lagesson's partner IG @amandalagesson

Radek Faksa's wife, Dominika, wrote:

"Proudest to be mom of you two🤍. Love you more than anything!"

The NHL regular season has already ended and the second round of the playoffs is underway.

