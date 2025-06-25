Evander Kane trade grade: Canucks take a swing, Oilers clear cap but who ends up with the better deal?

Evander Kane is officially a Vancouver Canuck.

The Vancouver, British Columbia, native was traded from the Edmonton Oilers to his hometown team on Wednesday morning in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round draft pick.

Expand Tweet

Trending

No salary was retained in the deal, which allows Edmonton to shed all $5.125 million remaining on Kane's contract. It's a pure cap-clearing move for an Oilers team that is gearing up to give Evan Bouchard a massive extension while also looking to shuffle a roster that once again fell short in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Meanwhile, Vancouver is the beneficiary of Edmonton's cap constraints and acquires a potential impact, a top-six forward at a relatively low cost.

Let's take a deeper dive into how each team did in this trade and what it means for Evander Kane heading into the 2025-26 season.

Evander Kane Trade Grades

Vancouver Canucks: B

The Vancouver Canucks needed to add more firepower up front, and Evander Kane is a solid start. Having traded away J.T. Miller and likely soon to see Brock Boeser walk in free agency, Vancouver's forward group had gotten quite thin. It's become heavily reliant on Elias Pettersson, who's had his own well-documented struggles in recent years. Assuming he'll enter next season at full health, this could be a move that pays off in spades for the Canucks.

While he struggled in the finals, Kane jumped onto a moving train after missing the entire 2024-25 regular season and was one of the Oilers' most productive players outside of McDavid and Draisaitl. He should immediately slot in as a top-six winger in Vancouver that can provide goal scoring and physicality.

Edmonton Oilers: B-

From an Edmonton Oilers standpoint, this felt inevitable after the Game 6 loss to Florida. Kane was one of the few players who had been floated in trade rumors in order to create cap space, and that's exactly what has happened. The sole focus with the move is to shed salary, and the Oilers actually might have gotten a better return than some had forecasted.

It's hard to be too down on the trade, but this team has always struggled with depth behind its star players, so getting rid of Evander Kane for almost nothing certainly doesn't help that. We'll have to see how Stan Bowman reshapes the rest of his roster to get a better feel for how this deal turns out.

What This Means for Evander Kane

Evander Kane generally had a solid run with the Edmonton Oilers. His production was quite good for a large portion of his three seasons with the team, and he spent plenty of time getting to ride shotgun with either Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl. However, it became evident that things were getting stale and a change was needed, so now he's heading back home.

Kane won't have anywhere near the same caliber linemates in Vancouver, though he should see a large role for a team that we've said is desperate for forward help. Getting to play for his hometown team in a contract year should also be a spark to push the 33-year-old to have a great 2025-26 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jackson Weber Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.



Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.



When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama