Ex-NHL goalie Martin Biron opines on whether Edmonton Oilers' lack of Stanley Cup experience hurts their chances of winning

The Edmonton Oilers do not have a lot of experience when it matters the most, i.e., playoffs and that too in the Stanley Cup Finals, where they last appeared in 2006. However, former NHL goalie Martin Biron, who currently works as an analyst, doesn't believe that the lack of experience will hurt Edmonton.

"No, the lack of Stanley Cup experience for the Oilers is not a disadvantage," Biron said. "I first think that you play the game to win the game, so it doesn't matter if you have a lot of experience there or not.

"And this year in the Stanley Cup finals, the best team will win—not the team that got prior experience in the finals. So no, it is not a disadvantage for the Oilers to never have been, or should we say this core player group, never have been in the finals. The best team will win. The best players will win. So that's how I see it in the finals."

Talent usually wins out on the ice, and that's what Biron believes will happen in the series between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers. The better team will win, not just the one who knows what it's like to be in a Stanley Cup Final.

Martin Biron doubles down on Edmonton Oilers

Martin Biron doesn't believe the Edmonton Oilers are at any particular disadvantage. He cited later in the video (1:50) that the Oilers won the 1984 Stanley Cup Finals after losing to the New York Islanders the year before.

Edmonton Oilers are not favored in the Stanley Cup Finals

"You know why the Oilers won in 1984? Not because they saw the Islanders ... they were the best team in the National Hockey League," Biron said.

"They were a dynasty. They won four of the next five. The Oilers won in the 80s not because they saw the Islanders but because they were the best team."

Biron closed by reiterating that prior experience won't be the defining factor in the finals, but that the better team will win. That may or may not be the Edmonton Oilers.