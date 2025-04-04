"F**k Sid, I’ll take Ovi every day of the week": When Brandon Dubinsky made his choice extremely clear in the Alex Ovechkin vs. Sidney Crosby debate

Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin have been compared and contrasted throughout their careers. Over the years, these comparisons have dissipated, with both players being considered modern greats. But in 2021, former forward Brandon Dubinsky single-handedly reignited the rivalry.
Dubinsky remains the only player in NHL history to have picked up a fight against both Crosby and Ovechkin. While with the New York Rangers in 2010, Dubinsky fought Ovi after the Russian professional had roughed up Rangers D-man Dan Girardi.
Dubinsky's history with Crosby, however, was drawn out longer and a bit more intense than a one-off fight. The Alaska-born player had complained about the Penguins captain whining to the referees for penalty calls. In 2015, Dubinsky, who was with the Columbus Blue Jackets at the time, got into a fight with Crosby, and in the following season, Crosby was on the receiving end of a vicious crosscheck.
In an episode of the "Garbage Beers" podcast in 2021, Dubinsky made his feelings extremely clear about who among the two future Hockey Hall of Famers, in his opinion, was better.
"Everybody wants to talk about Sid and Ovi or whatever. F**k Sid," Dubinsky said. "I’ll take Ovi every day of the week. I got an Ovi stick. I asked Ovi for an autographed stick. I got it from him. Thanked him for it. I would never ask Sid for a stick. Ever."
Brandon Dubinsky later explained his statement in a tweet that called Crosby out for being a "whiner."
“Listen. Crosby is better then me I never said he wasn’t. He’s obviously one of the best ever. It was @ovi8 vs Sid. None of you played in the NHL and know how hard it is to score goals in the NHL. 724 is insane. Sid just whined way too much and Ovi just shut up and played hard," Dubinsky wrote.
Sidney Crosby ignored questions aimed at him about Brandon Dubinsky's comments
After the podcast went public, Sidney Crosby was asked about his take on Dubinsky's comments during a Penguins press meet during the 2020-21 season. The Pens captain avoided an answer.
“I don’t really need to go there," Crosby said. "It was a week ago, and he can say what he wants.”
Dubinsky ended his career after the 2019 playoffs. He managed 438 points in 823 games for New York and Columbus.
