  • home icon
  • NHL
  • 4 Nations Face-Off
  • Finland vs Canada 4 Nations Faceoff: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | February 17, 2025

Finland vs Canada 4 Nations Faceoff: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | February 17, 2025

By Vignesh Krishnan
Modified Feb 17, 2025 10:42 GMT
Feb 15, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; [Imagn Images direct customers only] Team Canada salutes the crowd after a defeat against Team United States during a 4 Nations Face-Off ice hockey game at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
Feb 15, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; [Imagn Images direct customers only] Team Canada salutes the crowd after a defeat against Team United States during a 4 Nations Face-Off ice hockey game at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn

Team Finland take on Team Canada in their third and final group stage game of the 4 Nations Faceoff at TD Garden in Boston. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. EST.

Ad

Finland (0-1-0-1) won its second game of the series following a disappointing start against the USA as it aims to defeat Canada (0-1-0-1), who have the same amount of points as Finland. It means this game is a virtual knockout game for a place in the final to face Team USA.

Team Finland vs Team Canada 4 Nations game info

  • Date: Monday, Feb. 17
  • Time: 1 p.m. EST
  • Venue: TD Garden, Boston
  • TV Broadcast: TNT, truTV, MAX, SN, TVAS
  • Live Streaming US: ESPN+
  • Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
  • Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Team Finland 4 Nations game preview

NHL: 4 Nations Face Off-Finland vs Sweden - Source: Imagn
NHL: 4 Nations Face Off-Finland vs Sweden - Source: Imagn

Finland bounced back from a 6-1 defeat in game one with an impressive 4-3 win in overtime against Sweden as the seven-goal thriller ended in their favor.

Ad

The win has given the Finns a second chance make it to the final against Team USA. They have Canada to face up next who stand favorites to make it through.

Team Finland injuries

With no injuries reported from game two, Team Finland heads into game two of the series with a fully fit roster.

Team Canada 4 Nations game preview

NHL: 4 Nations Face Off-USA vs Canada - Source: Imagn
NHL: 4 Nations Face Off-USA vs Canada - Source: Imagn

Canada won its opening game of the series against Sweden as it looked set to put its best feet into the final, but group leaders USA had other plans.

Ad

In game two, Team Canada were in for a shock defeat as USA showed some impressive individual performances as they won 3-1.

Team Canada injuries

With no reported injuries, Team Canada heads into game three of the series with a fully fit roster.

Finland and Canada key players

Michael Granlund is in good form, as the forward scored the winning goal against Sweden. He has one goal and one assist in two games.

Sidney Crosby, meanwhile, continues to be the leading points scorer for Canada with three assists as he looks to take his team to the final.

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी