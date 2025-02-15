Finland vs Sweden: 4 Nations Face-Off game preview, predictions and odds | February 15, 2025 

Finland (0-1-0) is set to take on Sweden (0-0-1) in the 4 Nations Face-Off on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. Finland is coming off a 6-1 blowout loss to the USA while Sweden lost 4-3 in OT to Canada. The loser of this game will be eliminated from a chance at making the finals.

Finland vs Sweden: Preview

Finland was blown out by the USA as entering the 4 Nations Face-Off, and many pegged Finland to likely not win a game in this tournament. Finland led 1-0 but allowed six unanswered goals. The lone goalscorer from Finland was Henri Jokiharju.

Despite the blowout loss, Finland will start Juuse Saros again as he is their best goalie. Saros allowed six goals on 26 shots. This season with Nashville, he's gone 11-23-6 with a 2.95 GAA and a .898 SV%.

Sweden, meanwhile, looked like they would be on the cusp of a blowout loss to Canada as they trailed 2-0 early. However, Sweden rallied to force OT but lost in overtime and now likely needs to win out to make the championship game.

Sweden could go to Linus Ullmark but Filip Gustavsson played well enough against Canada. So, he should get the start here. Gustavsson made 20 saves on 24 shots.

Finland vs Sweden: Odds & Prediction

Finland is a +164 underdog while Sweden is a -198 favorite with the over/under set at 5.5 goals.

Finland and Sweden are heated rivals and although it seems unlikely either team will make the finals. However, this game is still massively important for both teams as bragging rights are big.

However, Finland has too many injuries on the blue line which was an issue against the USA and will be an issue against Sweden. Expect Sweden to play better defensively and be able to get out to an early lead and hold onto it for a big win.

Prediction: Sweden 3, Finland 1.

Finland vs Sweden: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Sweden ML (-198)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (-118)

