Florida Panthers depth chart: How does two-time Stanley Cup champs lines look after major UFA re-sign haul of Brad Marchand, others

On Monday, the Florida Panthers solidified their status as Stanley Cup contenders by signing veteran forward Brad Marchand to a six-year, $31.5 million extension with an average annual value (AAV) of $5.25 million.

The move bolstered Florida's already formidable roster as the Panthers aim for a historic three-peat after back-to-back Stanley Cup victories in 2024 and 2025.

With Marchand joining recent extensions for Sam Bennett and Aaron Ekblad, Florida’s depth chart is a blend of star power and playoff grit.

Brad Marchand bolsters Florida Panthers' forward depth

The Panthers, fresh off their 2024 and 2025 Stanley Cup victories, are leaving nothing to chance. Marchand proved his playoff mettle in his first season with the Cats, accumulating 20 points through ten goals in 23 games, including six goals in the Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers.

His agitating style, elite playmaking, and two-way prowess make him a perfect fit for Florida’s third line alongside Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen, forming a trio that can shut down opponents while contributing offensively.

The Panthers’ forward group is now among the NHL’s elite. The top line of Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart, and Carter Verhaeghe combines for over 200 points annually, with Reinhart’s 50+ goals and Barkov’s Selke-caliber defense setting the stage.

The second line, featuring Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Bennett (signed to an eight-year, $8M AAV deal), and prospect Mackie Samoskevich, brings physicality with emerging skill.

The fourth line of Evan Rodrigues, Nico Sturm, and a depth player like Adam Boqvist or Jesper Boqvist offers versatility. Brad Marchand’s addition ensures Florida has four lines capable of winning playoff battles, giving coach Paul Maurice unmatched flexibility.

Their Panthers' forward line rivals the best in the NHL, their top-four defense can match any contender, and Sergei Bobrovsky provides elite goaltending. Marchand’s signing signals Florida’s intent to make history as the first team since the 1980s Islanders to win three straight Cups.

