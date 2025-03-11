Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 11, 2025

The Florida Panthers are on the road to face the Boston Bruins on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

Ad

Both teams are coming off wins on Saturday as Florida (40-21-3) defeated Buffalo 4-0 while Boston (29-28-8) won 4-0 over Tampa Bay.

Panthers vs Bruins: Head-to-head & key stats

Florida is 46-52-6-13 all-time against Boston

The Panthers are averaging 3.26 goals per game

The Bruins are 18-11-5 at home

Florida is allowing 2.69 goals per game

Boston is averaging 2.7 goals per game

The Panthers are 18-11-1 on the road

The Bruins are allowing 3.12 goals per game

Ad

Trending

Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins: Preview

Florida is riding a six-game winning streak and is atop the Atlantic Division as Brad Marchand will make his return to Boston after the stunning trade. The Panthers are led by Sam Reinhart's 68 points, Aleksandar Barkov's 60 points, Carter Verhaeghe's 45 points and Sam Bennett's 41 points.

They will start Sergei Bobrovsky who is 27-13-2 with a 2.49 GAA and a .907 SV%. He is 6-11-5 with a 3.62 GAA and a .887 SV% in his career against Boston.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Bruins blew up their team at the trade deadline and are now led by David Pastrnak who has 79 points, Pavel Zacha with 39 points and Morgan Geekie and Elias Lindholm with 35 points each.

Boston will start Jeremy Swayman who is 19-21-6 with a 2.93 GAA and a .898 SV%. He is 2-2-1 with a 3.57 GAA and a .885 SV% in his career against Florida.

Panthers vs Bruins: Odds & Prediction

Florida is a -225 favorite while Boston is a +148 underdog. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

Ad

The Panthers are one of the best teams in the NHL but are without Matthew Tkachuk who is injured and star defenseman Aaron Ekblad who is suspended. Boston made significant trades but played well in its first game after the deadline.

However, Florida is too good up front and in net and should be able to go on the road and get a win.

Prediction: Panthers 4, Bruins 2.

Panthers vs Bruins: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Florida -1.5 (+124)

Ad

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-108)

Tip 3: Sam Bennett 3+ shots on goal (-145)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama