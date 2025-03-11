  • home icon
Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 11, 2025

By Cole Shelton
Modified Mar 11, 2025 14:22 GMT
NHL: Boston Bruins at Carolina Hurricanes - Source: Imagn
Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 11, 2025 (image credit: IMAGN)

The Florida Panthers are on the road to face the Boston Bruins on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

Both teams are coming off wins on Saturday as Florida (40-21-3) defeated Buffalo 4-0 while Boston (29-28-8) won 4-0 over Tampa Bay.

Panthers vs Bruins: Head-to-head & key stats

  • Florida is 46-52-6-13 all-time against Boston
  • The Panthers are averaging 3.26 goals per game
  • The Bruins are 18-11-5 at home
  • Florida is allowing 2.69 goals per game
  • Boston is averaging 2.7 goals per game
  • The Panthers are 18-11-1 on the road
  • The Bruins are allowing 3.12 goals per game
Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins: Preview

Florida is riding a six-game winning streak and is atop the Atlantic Division as Brad Marchand will make his return to Boston after the stunning trade. The Panthers are led by Sam Reinhart's 68 points, Aleksandar Barkov's 60 points, Carter Verhaeghe's 45 points and Sam Bennett's 41 points.

They will start Sergei Bobrovsky who is 27-13-2 with a 2.49 GAA and a .907 SV%. He is 6-11-5 with a 3.62 GAA and a .887 SV% in his career against Boston.

Meanwhile, the Bruins blew up their team at the trade deadline and are now led by David Pastrnak who has 79 points, Pavel Zacha with 39 points and Morgan Geekie and Elias Lindholm with 35 points each.

Boston will start Jeremy Swayman who is 19-21-6 with a 2.93 GAA and a .898 SV%. He is 2-2-1 with a 3.57 GAA and a .885 SV% in his career against Florida.

Panthers vs Bruins: Odds & Prediction

Florida is a -225 favorite while Boston is a +148 underdog. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Panthers are one of the best teams in the NHL but are without Matthew Tkachuk who is injured and star defenseman Aaron Ekblad who is suspended. Boston made significant trades but played well in its first game after the deadline.

However, Florida is too good up front and in net and should be able to go on the road and get a win.

Prediction: Panthers 4, Bruins 2.

Panthers vs Bruins: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Florida -1.5 (+124)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-108)

Tip 3: Sam Bennett 3+ shots on goal (-145)

