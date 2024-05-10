Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | May 10, 2024

The Florida Panthers play the Boston Bruins in game three of what promises to be an exciting series for all NHL fans. The game, set to take place at the famous TD Garden Arena, Boston, has all the ingredients to be a blockbuster, given what we have witnessed in games one and two.

The Panthers gave an impressive performance in game two to even the series 1-1. Despite the goal fest by the Panthers, The highlight of the game was the fight that broke out between Matthew Tkachuk and veteran David Pastrnak.

Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins game info

Date: Friday, May 10

Friday, May 10 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts TV Broadcast : ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO Live Streaming US: ESPN+, Hulu, TNT

ESPN+, Hulu, TNT Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Sportsnet App, TVA App Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Florida Panthers game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Bruins at Florida Panthers

The Panthers could not have asked for a better response to their five-one game one defeat against the Bruins. Winning game two six-one will be a statement of intent across the competition of what the Panthers of capable of doing. The Game three becomes an interesting prospect now as both sides will be fired up given how the first two games have panned out.

Florida Panthers key players and injuries

Centre Sam Bennett, who got injured in the first round against the Tampa Bay Lightning, is sidelined for game three of round two.

Matthew Tkachuk and Aleksander Barkov have contributed 10 points each in the playoffs and will look to add to their tallies in game three.

Boston Bruins game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Bruins at Florida Panthers

The Boston Bruins will be disappointed with the way their game two unfolded. The side won game one with such emphatic fashion that the game two was supposed to be a mere formality but it turned out to be anything but that. The defensive lapse that got exposed by the Maple Leafs in round one was reflected in game two of round two as the Bruins conceded six goals.

Boston Bruins key players and injuries

The Bruins will have Danton Heinen, Andrew Peeke, Matthew Poitras and Milan Lucic sidelined due to their ongoing injury concerns.

Brad Marchand has been the key man for the Bruins in the playoffs, providing 10 points in the first eight knockout fixtures.

It will be interesting to see how much of a home-ice advantage the Bruins can gain given they need their fans backing now more than ever to create a hostile environment for the Panthers in game three.