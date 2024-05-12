Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | May 12, 2024

The Florida Panthers take on the Boston Bruins in game four of round two of the playoffs. The Panthers came from trailing the series 1-0 and went on to lead the series 2-1 after three games, winning back-to-back games to get a firm grip on the series.

On the other hand, the Bruins would be wondering how they managed an impressive 5-1 victory in game one, only to concede 12 goals in the subsequent two games, a serious lapse in defensive concentration has got to be a contributing factor for the side.

Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins game info

Date: Sunday, May 12

Sunday, May 12 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Venue: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts TV Broadcast : ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO Live Streaming US: ESPN+, Hulu, TNT

ESPN+, Hulu, TNT Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Sportsnet App, TVA App Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Florida Panthers game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Boston

The Panthers will be quite pleased with their knockout stages performance so far. After defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 in the first round, the team has quickly taken a 2-1 lead in quick succession.

Florida Panthers key players and injuries

Centre Sam Bennett is back in contention for selection for game four of the series after missing several games in rounds one and two.

Matthew Tkachuk and Aleksander Barkov have led the points tally for the Panthers in the knockout stages with the duo contributing 13 and 12 points respectively.

Boston Bruins game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Boston

The Boston Bruins have come a long way since the Maple Leafs triumph, the side that won four-three in a nail-biting finish in game seven will be hoping to get a chance to go that far this time around. The Bruins, currently trailing two-one, will be observant of the defensive woes that caused them to their current predicament.

Boston Bruins key players and injuries

The Bruins will have Danton Heinen, Brad Marchand, Matthew Poitras and Milan Lucic sidelined due to their ongoing injury concerns.

In Marchand's absence, Jake DeBrusk and David Pastrnak will be taking center stage for the Bruins, having contributed to 15 points between them.

It will be interesting to see which side seizes the opportunity in game four. Will the Panthers go all out and try to take the vital 3-1 lead, or will the Bruins use their home advantage to level the series.