Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes: Game 1 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Finals, May 20, 2025

The Florida Panthers are on the road to play the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday, May 20 at 8 p.m. ET.
Florida beat Toronto in seven games, while Carolina beat Washington in five games.
Panthers vs Hurricanes: Head-to-head & key stats
- Florida went 2-1 against Carolina this season
- Florida allowed 2.71 goals per game
- The Hurricanes averaged 3.2 goals per game
- The Panthers went 20-19-2 on the road
- Carolina allowed 2.8 goals per game
- Florida averaged 3 goals per game this season
- The Hurricanes are 31-9-1 at home
Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes: Preview
Florida blew out Toronto in Game 7, 6-1, on Sunday and now plays Game 1 just two days later. In the playoffs, the Panthers are led by Eetu Luostarinen and Brad Marchand, who have 12 points, Sam Reinhart has 11 points, Aleksander Barkov and Anton Lundell have 10 points, and Sam Bennett has 9 points.
The Panthers will start Sergei Bobrovsky, who went 33-19-2 with a 2.44 GAA and a .906 SV%. In his career against Carolina, he's 15-16-1 with a 2.36 GAA and a .924 SV%. In the playoffs, Bobrovsky is 8-4 with a 2.31 GAA and a .901 SV%.
Carolina, meanwhile, advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals, winning both series in five games. The Hurricanes will start Frederik Andersen, who went 13-8-1 with a 2.50 GAA and a .899 SV%. In his career against Florida, he's 12-4-3 with a 2.72 GAA and a .911 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 7-2 with a 1.36 GAA and a .937 SV%.
Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis have led the Hurricanes in points in the playoffs with 10. Andrei Svechnikov has 9 points, Shayne Gostisbehere has 7 points, and Taylor Hall has 6 points.
Panthers vs Hurricanes: Odds & Prediction
Florida is a +105 underdog while Carolina is a -125 favorite, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.
The Panthers have a quick turnaround after winning Game 7 on Sunday night. Florida had to travel to Carolina, which had been well-rested after winning their series in five games.
The Hurricanes are a tough team to play against as they control the puck, and Florida is in a tough spot. Look for Andersen to continue his success as Carolina will get a big win to take a 1-0 series lead at home.
Prediction: Hurricanes 3, Panthers 1.
Panthers vs Hurricanes: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Carolina ML (-125)
Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (-130)
Tip 3: Sam Reinhart 3+ shots on goal (-130)
