Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes: Game 2 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Finals, May 22, 2025

The Florida Panthers are set to take on the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on May 22 at 8 p.m. ET.

Florida won Game 1 on the road by a score of 5-2.

Panthers vs Hurricanes: Head-to-head & key stats

Florida went 2-1 against Carolina this season, and is 1-0 in the playoffs

Florida allowed 2.71 goals per game

The Hurricanes averaged 3.2 goals per game

The Panthers went 20-19-2 on the road

Carolina allowed 2.8 goals per game

Florida averaged 3 goals per game this season

The Hurricanes are 31-9-1 at home

Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes: Preview

Florida dominated Game 1 on the road and can now take a stranglehold of the series. In Game 1, the Panthers had five different goal scorers as Florida was led by Carter Verhaeghe, Sam Bennett, Aaron Ekblad, A.J. Greer, and Eetu Luostarinen, all scored.

The Panthers will start Sergei Bobrovsky, who went 33-19-2 with a 2.44 GAA and a .906 SV%. In his career against Carolina, he's 15-16-1 with a 2.36 GAA and a .924 SV%. In the playoffs, Bobrovsky is 9-4 with a 2.29 GAA and a .905 SV%.

Carolina struggled in Game 1 and can't afford to go down 2-0 in the series and lose both games at home. In Game 1, the Hurricanes were led by Sebastian Aho and Jackson Blake scored while Seth Jarvis had two assists.

The Hurricanes will start Frederik Andersen who went 13-8-1 with a 2.50 GAA and a .899 SV%. In his career against Florida, he's 12-4-3 with a 2.72 GAA and a .911 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 7-3 with a 1.74 GAA and a .919 SV%.

Panthers vs Hurricanes: Odds & Prediction

Florida is a +110 underdog while Carolina is a -130 favorite, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Panthers dominated Carolina in Game 1 as Florida looked to be more physical.

Carolina has struggled to score at times in these playoffs, which will be tough against Bobrovsky. Florida just appears to be a tougher team to play against a more talented team as the Panthers seem likely to advance to the Cup Final for the third-straight year and will take a 2-0 series lead.

Prediction: Panthers 3, Hurricanes 1.

Panthers vs Hurricanes: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Florida ML (+110)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (-125)

Tip 3: Sebastian Aho 3+ shots on goal (-110)

