Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes: Game 5 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Finals, May 28, 2025

The Florida Panthers are on the road to play the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on May 28.

The Hurricanes won Game 4 by a score of 3-0 to extend the series as Florida leads the series 3-1.

Panthers vs Hurricanes: Head-to-head & key stats

Florida went 2-1 against Carolina this season, and is 3-1 in the playoffs

Florida allowed 2.71 goals per game

The Hurricanes averaged 3.2 goals per game

The Panthers went 20-19-2 on the road

Carolina allowed 2.8 goals per game

Florida averaged 3 goals per game this season

The Hurricanes are 31-9-1 at home

Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes: Preview

Florida was shut out in Game 4 as the Panthers didn't play well, but they are still in control of this series. Florida has done a good job of responding to losses in these playoffs.

The Panthers will start Sergei Bobrovsky, who went 33-19-2 with a 2.44 GAA and a .906 SV%. In his career against Carolina, he's 15-16-1 with a 2.36 GAA and a .924 SV%. In the playoffs, Bobrovsky is 11-5 with a 2.05 GAA and a .914 SV%.

Carolina, meanwhile, extended the series with a great performance in Game 4. The Hurricanes were led by Sebastian Aho, Jordan Staal, and Logan Stankoven all scored.

The Hurricanes will start Frederik Andersen, who returned to the net in Game 4 and had a shutout. This season, Andersen went 13-8-1 with a 2.50 GAA and a .899 SV%. In his career against Florida, he's 12-4-3 with a 2.72 GAA and a .911 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 8-4 with a 1.84 GAA and a .914 SV%.

Panthers vs Hurricanes: Odds & Prediction

Florida is a -125 favorite while Carolina is a +105 underdog, while the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Panthers have responded well throughout the playoffs, and this is a good spot for Florida to get the win on the road and advance to their third-straight Stanley Cup playoffs.

Florida should be able to get a better offense here after struggling to get many chances. The Panthers should start strong as Florida will get out to an early lead and Bobrovsky will play well to get the win.

Prediction: Panthers 4, Hurricanes 2.

Panthers vs Hurricanes: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Florida ML (-125)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (+110)

Tip 3: Sam Bennett 3+ shots on goal (-135)

