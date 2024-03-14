Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Mar. 14, 2024

The Florida Panthers are on the road to play the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes preview

The Florida Panthers are 45-17-4 and in first place in the East. Florida is coming off a comeback 4-3 win over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday after beating the Calgary Flames 5-1 before that.

The Panthers have been led by Sam Reinhart, who has 77 points. Matthew Tkachuk has 74 points. Aleksandar Barkov has 66 points. Carter Verhaeghe has 66 points, while Evan Rodriguez has 36.

The Carolina Hurricanes, meanwhile, are 39-20-6 and second in the Metro division. Carolina is coming off a 1-0 shutout loss to the New York Rangers on Tuesday, which snapped their three-game winning streak.

The Hurricanes have been led by Sebastian Aho who has 68 points. Seth Jarvis has 50 points. Teuvo Teravainen has 47 points. Martin Necas has 45 points, while Andrei Svechnikov has 43.

Panthers vs Hurricanes: Head-to-head & key numbers

Carolina is 72-47-11-10 all-time against Florida.

The Panthers are averaging 3.32 goals per game, which ranks eighth.

Carolina is 21-9-4 with a +25 goal differential at home.

Florida is allowing 2.35 goals per game, which ranks first.

The Hurricanes are averaging 3.31 goals per game, which ranks ninth.

The Panthers are 24-8-2 with a +45 goal differential on the road.

Carolina is allowing 2.68 goals per game, which ranks fifth.

Panthers vs Hurricanes: Odds & Prediction

The Carolina Hurricanes are -125 favorites, while the Florida Panthers are +105 underdogs. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

Carolina and Florida are two of the best teams in the East, so the matchup could be a preview of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Hurricanes added Jake Guentzel and Evgeny Kuznetsov at the deadline to bolster their offense.

This should be a close game, but Carolina could get the win at home.

Prediction: Carolina 3-1 Florida

Panthers vs Hurricanes: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Carolina to win -125

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals +100

Tip 3: Andrei Svechnikov over 2.5 shots on goal -125

Tip 4: Martin Necas over 0.5 points -110

Poll : Who do you think wins? Carolina Florida 0 votes View Discussion