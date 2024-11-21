Florida Panthers vs Chicago Blackhawks: Game preview, predictions, and odds | November 21, 2024

The Florida Panthers are on the road to play the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, November 21 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Florida (12-6-1) is coming off a 6-3 loss to Winnipeg. Chicago (6-12-1) is coming off a 3-2 loss to Anaheim.

Panthers vs Blackhawks: Head-to-head & key stats

Florida is 23-22-3-7 all-time against Chicago

The Panthers are averaging 3.58 goals per game

The Blackhawks are 2-5 at home

Florida is allowing 3.26 goals per game

Chicago is allowing 3.11 goals per game

The Panthers are 6-3 on the road

The Blackhawks are averaging 2.32 goals per game

Trending

Florida Panthers vs Chicago Blackhawks: Preview

Florida was blown out by Winnipeg after beating them at home the game prior. The Panthers are led by Sam Reinhart has 29 points, Aleksandar Barkov and Sam Bennett has 18 points and Anton Lundell has 14 points.

The Panthers will start Sergei Bobrovsky who's 9-4-1 with a 2.98 GAA and a .893 SV%.

Chicago, meanwhile, is on a three-game losing streak and coming off a 3-2 loss to Anaheim. The Blackhawks led 2-1 going into the third but blew the lead. Chicago is led by Connor Bedard hwit 15 points, Ryan Donato has 11 points and Seth Jones has 10 points.

The Blackhawks will start Petr Mrazek who's 5-8 with a 2.79 GAA and a .906 SV%.

Panthers vs Blackhawks: Odds & Prediction

Florida is a -245 favorite while Chicago is a +200. The over/under is set at 6 goals.

The Blackhawks are once again one of the worst teams in the NHL as Chicago will struggle to score here. Florida, meanwhile, has one of the league's best offenses as the Panthers should be able to score early and often in this game.

Expect Florida to cruise to a lopsided win on Thursday to get back into the win column.

Prediction: Panthers 5, Blackhawks 2.

Panthers vs Blackhawks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Florida -1.5 (+105)

Tip 2: Over 6 goals (-105)

Tip 3: Sam Reinhart 3+ shots on goal (-155)

