Florida Panthers vs Dallas Stars: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 12th 2024

The Florida Panthers are on the road to play the Dallas Stars on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Florida Panthers vs Dallas Stars preview

The Florida Panthers are 44-17-4 and in first place in the Eastern Conference. Florida beat the Calgary Flames 5-1 on Saturday. The Panthers are 7-1 in their last eight games.

The Panthers have been led by Sam Reinhart who has 76 points, Matthew Tkachuk has 72 points, Carter Verhaeghe has 64 points, Aleksandar Barkov has 63 points, and Evan Rodrigues has 36 points.

The Dallas Stars, meanwhile, are 40-17-9 and in first place in the Central Division and second in the West. Dallas picked up a 4-1 road win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday and is on a five-game winning streak.

The Stars have been led by Jason Robertson who has 65 points, Matt Duchene has 58 points, Roope Hintz has 56 points, Joe Pavelski has 55 points, Wyatt Johnson has 49 points, and Mason Marchment has 48 points.

Panthers vs Stars: Head-to-head & key numbers

Florida is 25-21-3-2 all-time against Dallas.

The Panthers are averaging 3.31 goals per game which ranks 10th.

The Stars are 19-8-4 with a +20 goal differential at home.

Florida is allowing 2.34 goals per game which ranks first in the NHL.

Dallas is averaging 3.62 goals per game which ranks second.

The Panthers are 23-8-2 on the road with a +44 goal differential.

The Stars are allowing 2.98 goals per game which ranks 14th.

Panthers vs Stars: Odds & Prediction

The Florida Panthers are -108 while the Dallas Stars are -112, the over/under is set at six goals.

This could be a Stanley Cup preview as Florida and Dallas are two of the best teams in the NHL, which is why this game is so close on the odds. But, this is a good spot to take the Stars at home at a pick'em price.

Dallas has been playing well as of late, while both offenses and goaltenders are two of the best in the NHL. But, the Stars being at home is the slight edge here.

Prediction: Stars 3, Panthers 2.

Panthers vs Stars: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Dallas to win -112.

Tip 2: Under 6 goals -110.

Tip 3: Aleksandar Barkov over 2.5 shots on goal +100.

Tip 4: Matt Duchene over 0.5 points -105.

Poll : Who do you think wins? Dallas Florida 0 votes View Discussion