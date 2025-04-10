Florida Panthers vs Detroit Red Wings: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 10, 2025

The Florida Panthers return to action against the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 pm EDT on Thursday. Having already clinched a playoff spot, Florida comes in with a 45-29-4 record, but they're No. 5 in the Eastern Conference. The Red Wings (36-34-7) are clinging to playoff hopes. They're eight points back of the second wild card and three ahead of those who've been eliminated.

Panthers vs Red Wings Head-to-Head and Key Stats

The Panthers are 39-21-5-7 all-time against the Red Wings.

The Red Wings have won this series, taking two of the three scheduled matchups between the two teams.

The Panthers have otherwise won every season series dating back to 2011-2012.

The Panthers are 17-12-2-6 at home against Detroit.

The Panthers lead the all-time score 212-183.

The Red Wings average 2.81 goals per game when visiting Florida.

Florida averages 3.0 goals per game when hosting the Red Wings.

Florida Panthers vs Detroit Red Wings: Game Preview

The Florida Panthers got a huge 3-1 win last time out over the Toronto Maple Leafs. It pulled them to within four points of the division lead. The Tampa Bay Lightning are also ahead of Florida by two points. The Detroit Red Wings' hopes took a huge hit with a 4-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.

The Red Wings are underdogs tonight against Florida (Credits: IMAGN)

The Panthers are still very banged up. Left wing Matthew Tkachuk is still targeting a postseason return to the ice. Center Sam Bennett and defenseman Dmitry Kulikov are both out, with Kulikov aiming to return before the regular season ends. Center Nico Sturm is also day-to-day.

By comparison, the Red Wings are hardly hurt at all. Goalie Petr Mrazek is day-to-day. Defenseman Erik Gustafsson has been ruled out for Thursday's game.

Panthers vs Wings Betting Tips

Florida is 7-2-1 in their last 10 games.

The Red Wings are 3-6-1 in their last 10.

The Red Wings are 23-31-5 as underdogs this year.

The Panthers are 38-26-3 as the favorites this season.

Detroit is 44-33 against the spread and 20-17 ATS on the road.

The Panthers are 36-42 against the spread and 18-20 ATS at home.

Panthers vs Red Wings Odds and Prediction

The Florida Panthers are favored at -196 on the moneyline.

The Detroit Red Wings are +155 to win outright.

The puck line is Florida -1.5, which is +128.

The Wings are -158 to cover.

The total is 5.5 goals.

The over is -130, and the under is +110.

The Florida Panthers may be hurt right now, but they're good enough to handle the Red Wings at home. The two teams will hit the over, and the Panthers will cover.

Prediction: Panthers 5, Red Wing 3.

