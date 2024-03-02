Florida Panthers vs Detroit Red Wings: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 2, 2024

The Florida Panthers (40-16-4, leading the Eastern Conference) will face off against the Detroit Red Wings (33-21-6, sixth in Eastern Conference) at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, Mar. 2 at 3 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ABC, and ESPN+.

Florida's last outing on Feb. 29 saw them clinch a thrilling 4-3 home victory over the Canadiens, sealing the shootout with a 2-1 win. Meanwhile, Detroit faced a setback in their last home game on Feb. 29, falling 5-3 to the Islanders.

Florida Panthers vs Detroit Red Wings: Game Preview

The Red Wings have an average of 3.57 goals per game, converting 23.3% of their power play chances and allowing an average of 3.18 goals.

Dylan Larkin leads the team with 26 goals and 28 assists, complemented by Alex DeBrincat with 23 goals and 30 assists. Daniel Sprong has 16 goals and 23 assists, while Patrick Kane has accounted for 13 goals and 18 assists.

In goal, Alex Lyon boasts an 18-9-2 record, along with a 2.74 GAA and a .912 SV%.

Meanwhile, Florida is showcasing its offensive prowess by averaging 3.27 goals per game, while maintaining a solid defensive stance with only 2.40 goals against per game. Its power play operates at a 25.9% success rate.

Sam Reinhart has been a standout performer, contributing 41 goals and 30 assists, while Matthew Tkachuk is closely behind with 21 goals and 47 assists with 209 shots on goal. Carter Verhaeghe contributed 30 goals and 32 assists.

Moreover, Sergei Bobrovsky has a solid 29-11-2 record in goal with a 2.35 GAA and a .916 save percentage.

Florida Panthers vs Detroit Red Wings: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 68 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Panthers have an overall record of 37-23-5-3 against the Red Wings.

In faceoffs, the Panthers have a 51.5% win rate, while the Red Wings have 49.7%.

On penalty kills, the Red Wings. boast a 82.3% success rate, while the Panthers are 81.4%.

Florida Panthers vs Detroit Red Wings: Odds and prediction

Florida boasts an impressive record of 35 wins in 48 games as the odds favorite team this season. Out of 27 matchups with odds shorter than -152, the Panthers have emerged victorious in 18, indicating a 60.3% probability of winning this one.

On the other hand, the Red Wings have faced underdog status in 39 games this season, managing 19 upset wins, translating to a 48.7% success rate. Detroit has secured eight wins in 20 games when listed as an underdog with odds of +128 or longer, presenting a 43.9% chance of victory for the Red Wings.

Prediction: Panthers 5 - 3 Red Wings

Florida Panthers vs Detroit Red Wings: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Panthers to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Alex DeBrincat to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Sam Reinhart to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Red Wings to beat the spread: Yes

Poll : Who will win ? Detroit Red Wings Florida Panthers 0 votes