Florida Panthers vs. Detroit Red Wings:  Game preview, predictions and odds | October 15, 2025

The Florida Panthers are on the road to play the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday, October 15 at 7 p.m. ET.
Florida is 3-1 and is coming off a 5-2 road loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday. Detroit, meanwhile, is 2-1 and is coming off a 3-2 win over Toronto on Monday.
Panthers vs. Red Wings: Head-to-head & key stats
- Florida went 1-2 against Detroit last season
- The Panthers are 0-1 on the road
- Detroit is allowing 3.33 goals per game
- Florida is averaging 3.25 goals per game
- The Red Wings are averaging 3.33 goals per game
- The Panthers are allowing 2.5 goals per game
- Detroit is 1-1 at home
Florida Panthers vs. Detroit Red Wings: Preview
Florida is coming off a road loss to Philadelphia, which was their first loss of the season. The Panthers are led by Anton Lundell, who has 2 goals and 2 assists; Brad Marchand has 2 goals and 2 assists; and Sam Reinhart has 2 goals and 1 assist.
The Panthers are expected to start Sergei Bobrovsky, who's 3-0 with a 1.67 GAA and a .925 SV%. In his career against the Red Wings, Bobrovsky is 28-7-2 with a 1.85 GAA and a .935 SV%.
Detroit is on a two-game winning streak and has won back-to-back games against the Maple Leafs. The Red Wings are led by Alex DeBrincat who has 4 assists, Patrick Kane has a goal and 3 assists, Dylan Larkin has 2 goals and an assist, and Lucas Raymond has 2 goals and an assist.
The Red Wings will start John Gibson, who's 0-1 with an 8.06 GAA and a .615 SV%, as he was shelled by Montreal. Gibson is 4-8-3 with a 3.29 GAA and a .918 SV% in his career against Florida.
Panthers vs. Red Wings: Odds & Prediction
Florida is a -142 favorite and Detroit is a +120 underdog, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.
The Panthers, despite key injuries to Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk, have been dominant to begin the season.
John Gibson struggled in his first start, and although he should be much better here. However, Florida's offense is legit, and Sergei Bobrovsky has been stellar as the Panthers should get a road win here.
Prediction: Panthers 4, Red Wings 2.
Panthers vs. Red Wings: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Florida ML (-142)
Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-125)
Tip 3: Sam Reinhart 3+ shots on goal (-145)
