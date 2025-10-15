Florida Panthers vs. Detroit Red Wings:  Game preview, predictions and odds | October 15, 2025

The Florida Panthers are on the road to play the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday, October 15 at 7 p.m. ET.

Ad

Florida is 3-1 and is coming off a 5-2 road loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday. Detroit, meanwhile, is 2-1 and is coming off a 3-2 win over Toronto on Monday.

Panthers vs. Red Wings: Head-to-head & key stats

Florida went 1-2 against Detroit last season

The Panthers are 0-1 on the road

Detroit is allowing 3.33 goals per game

Florida is averaging 3.25 goals per game

The Red Wings are averaging 3.33 goals per game

The Panthers are allowing 2.5 goals per game

Detroit is 1-1 at home

Ad

Trending

Florida Panthers vs. Detroit Red Wings: Preview

Florida is coming off a road loss to Philadelphia, which was their first loss of the season. The Panthers are led by Anton Lundell, who has 2 goals and 2 assists; Brad Marchand has 2 goals and 2 assists; and Sam Reinhart has 2 goals and 1 assist.

The Panthers are expected to start Sergei Bobrovsky, who's 3-0 with a 1.67 GAA and a .925 SV%. In his career against the Red Wings, Bobrovsky is 28-7-2 with a 1.85 GAA and a .935 SV%.

Ad

Detroit is on a two-game winning streak and has won back-to-back games against the Maple Leafs. The Red Wings are led by Alex DeBrincat who has 4 assists, Patrick Kane has a goal and 3 assists, Dylan Larkin has 2 goals and an assist, and Lucas Raymond has 2 goals and an assist.

The Red Wings will start John Gibson, who's 0-1 with an 8.06 GAA and a .615 SV%, as he was shelled by Montreal. Gibson is 4-8-3 with a 3.29 GAA and a .918 SV% in his career against Florida.

Ad

Panthers vs. Red Wings: Odds & Prediction

Florida is a -142 favorite and Detroit is a +120 underdog, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Panthers, despite key injuries to Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk, have been dominant to begin the season.

John Gibson struggled in his first start, and although he should be much better here. However, Florida's offense is legit, and Sergei Bobrovsky has been stellar as the Panthers should get a road win here.

Ad

Prediction: Panthers 4, Red Wings 2.

Panthers vs. Panthers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Florida ML (-142)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-125)

Tip 3: Sam Reinhart 3+ shots on goal (-145)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama