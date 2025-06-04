Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers: Game 1 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Finals, June 4, 2025

The Florida Panthers are rematching the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Finals as Florida won the Cup in Game 7 last season.
Game 1 is set in Edmonton on June 4 at 8 p.m. ET.
Panthers vs Oilers: Head-to-head & key stats
- Florida went 2-0 against Edmonton this season
- The Panthers averaged 3 goals per game this season
- The Oilers went 25-13-3 at home
- Florida went 20-19-2 on the road
- Edmonton allowed 2.86 goals per game
- The Panthers allowed 2.71 goals per game
- The Oilers averaged 3.15 goals per game
Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers: Preview
Florida defeated the Carolina Hurricanes in five games to advance to the Cup Final for the third-straight year. In the playoffs, the Panthers are led by Aleksander Barkov has 17 points, Sam Bennett and Matthew Tkachuk have 16 points, while Brad Marchand and Carter Verhaeghe have 14 points.
The Panthers will start Sergei Bobrovsky, who went 33-19-2 with a 2.44 GAA and a .906 SV%. In his career against Edmonton, he's 13-6 with a 2.85 GAA and a .900 SV%. In the playoffs, Bobrovsky is 12-5 with a 2.11 GAA and a .912 SV%.
Edmonton, meanwhile, is coming off beating Dallas in five games to advance to the Cup Final. After going down 0-2 in their first-round series, Edmonton has since gone 12-2. The Oilers are led by Connor McDavid who has 26 points, Leon Draisaitl has 25 points, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 18 points, and Evan Bouchard has 17 points.
The Oilers will start Stuart Skinner, who has been great since reclaiming the net. He went 26-18-4 with a 2.81 GAA and a .896 SV% this season. In his career against Florida, he's 2-2 with a 3.81 GAA and a .888 SV%. In the playoffs, Skinner is 6-4 with a 2.53 GAA and a .904 SV%.
Panthers vs Oilers: Odds & Prediction
Florida is a +110 underdog while Edmonton is a -130 favorite, and the over/under is set at 6.5 goals.
The Oilers went down 3-0 in the Cup Final last year, but that likely won't happen here. Edmonton has home ice in these playoffs, which will benefit the Oilers here.
One of the biggest questions is how Skinner will do in the net. In Game 1, Edmonton should be able to get a couple on Bobrovsky as the Oilers will win Game 1 of the series.
Prediction: Oilers 4, Panthers 2.
Panthers vs Oilers: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Edmonton ML (-130)
Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-125)
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama