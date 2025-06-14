Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers: Game 5 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Finals, June 14, 2025

The Florida Panthers return to the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Saturday, June 14 at 8 p.m. ET.

Edmonton rallied to beat Florida 5-4 in overtime in Game 4 to even up the series 2-2.

Panthers vs. Oilers: Head-to-head & key stats

Florida went 2-0 against Edmonton this season but is 2-2 in the playoffs.

The Panthers averaged 3 goals per game this season.

The Oilers went 25-13-3 at home.

Florida went 20-19-2 on the road.

Edmonton allowed 2.86 goals per game.

Florida allowed 2.71 goals per game.

The Oilers averaged 3.15 goals per game.

Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers: Preview

Florida led 3-0 after the first period but blew the lead and lost 5-4 in overtime. The Panthers were led by Matthew Tkachuk, who had 2 goals and an assist; Sam Reinhart had a goal and an assist, and Anton Lundell had the other goal.

The Panthers will start Sergei Bobrovsky, who went 33-19-2 with a 2.44 GAA and a .906 SV%. In his career against Edmonton, he's 13-6 with a 2.85 GAA and a .900 SV%. In the playoffs, Bobrovsky is 12-7 with a 2.27 GAA and a .912 SV%.

Edmonton, meanwhile, rallied to win Game 4 and took control of the series back, as the Oilers have home ice advantage. The Oilers will be led by Leon Draisaitl, who scored the OT winner; Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Darnell Nurse and Vasily Podkolzin also scored.

The Oilers will have a decision to make about who starts, as Calvin Pickard was stellar replacing Stuart Skinner. Edmonton should turn to Pickard, who went 22-10-1 with a 2.71 GAA and a .900 SV%, and in his career against Florida, he's 2-4 with a 4.04 GAA and a .876 SV%. In the playoffs, Pickard is 7-0 with a 2.69 GAA and a .896 SV%.

Panthers vs. Oilers: Odds & Prediction

Florida is a +102 underdog, while Edmonton is a -122 favorite, and the over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Oilers have taken back home ice advantage, and this is a good spot for Edmonton to get the win and be one win away from winning the Cup. The Oilers have all the confidence and the momentum after rallying to win Game 4.

Edmonton has been able to score on Bobrovsky, which is key for their success. The Oilers will be able to get after Bobrovsky again as Edmonton will use the momentum from Game 4 to get a big win here.

Prediction: Oilers 4, Panthers 2.

Panthers vs. Oilers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Edmonton ML (-122)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-122)

Tip 3: Sam Reinhart 3+ shots on goal (-140)

