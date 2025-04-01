Florida Panthers vs Montreal Canadiens: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 1, 2025 

The Florida Panthers are on the road to play the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. Florida (44-26-3) is coming off a 4-2 home loss to Montreal (34-30-9) on Sunday.
Panthers vs Canadiens: Head-to-head & key stats
- Florida is 58-42-6-11 all-time against Montreal
- The Panthers are 20-15-1 on the road
- Montreal is allowing 3.32 goals per game
- Florida is averaging 3.12 goals per game
- The Canadiens are 18-12-5 at home
- The Panthers are allowing 2.71 goals per game
- Montreal is averaging 2.98 goals per game
Florida Panthers vs Montreal Canadiens: Preview
Florida is third in the Atlantic. The Panthers are led by Sam Reinhart, who has 46 points, Aleksander Barkov has 67 points, Sam Bennett has 49 points, and Carter Verhaeghe has 47 points.
The Panthers are expected to start Vitek Vanecek, as Sergei Bobrovsky will start against Toronto on Wednesday. Vanecek is 1-2 with a 3.04 GAA and a .897 SV% since being traded to Florida. In his career against Montreal, he's 3-1 with a 2.76 GAA and a .894 SV%.
Montreal, meanwhile, is battling for the final playoff spot and snapped its five-game losing streak. The Canadiens will start Sam Montembeault, who is 26-23-6 with a 2.91 GAA and a .898 SV%. In his career against Florida, he's 2-4-1 with a 4.21 GAA and a .886 SV%.
The Canadiens are led by Nick Suzuki, who has 77 points, Cole Caufield has 63 points, Lane Hutson has 59 points and Juraj Slafkovsky has 46 points.
Panthers vs Canadiens: Odds & Prediction
Florida is a -188 favorite while Montreal is a +155 underdog. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals.
The Panthers lost to Montreal at home on Sunday, but this is a good spot for Florida to win here on the road. The Canadiens still aren't playing well as of late, and Florida will be able to score on Montembeault to get the win.
Prediction: Florida 4, Canadiens 2.
Panthers vs Canadiens: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Florida ML (-188)
Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-142)
