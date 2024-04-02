Florida Panthers vs Montreal Canadiens: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Apr. 2, 2024

The Florida Panthers are on the road to play the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Florida Panthers vs Montreal Canadiens game preview

The Florida Panthers are 47-23-5 and coming off a 6-4 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on the road on Monday night. Florida is second in the Atlantic Division and is 2-6-1 in its last eight games.

The Panthers have been led by Sam Reinhart, who has 86 points. Mathew Tkachuk has 79 points; Aleksandar Barkov has 71 points, while Carter Verhaeghe has 70.

The Montreal Canadiens, meanwhile, are 28-33-12 and 15th in the East. Montreal is coming off a 3-0 shutout loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday to snap their three-game winning streak.

The Canadiens are led by Nick Suzuki, who has 69 points. Cole Caufield has 55 points; Mike Matheson has 51 points, while Juraj Slafkovsky has 41 points.

Panthers vs Canadiens: Head-to-head & key numbers

Florida is 3-0 against Montreal this season.

The Panthers are averaging 3.19 goals per game, which ranks 14th.

Montreal is 14-18-4 at home with a -23 goal differential.

Florida is allowing 2.43 goals per game, which is first in the NHL.

The Canadiens are averaging 2.68 goals per game, which ranks 28th.

The Panthers are 25-10-3 on the road with a +12 goal differential.

Montreal is allowing 3.33 goals per game, which ranks 25th.

Panthers vs Canadiens: Odds & Prediction

The Florida Panthers are -238 favorites, while the Montreal Canadiens are +195 with the over/under set at six goals.

Florida is coming off a disappointing loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday, in what could have been a playoff preview. The Panthers should return to the win column, as Montreal's offense could have a tough time scoring.

Florida should defend well to get an early lead and hold on to get the win.

Prediction: Panthers 3-1 Canadiens

Panthers vs Canadiens: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Florida -1.5 +110

Tip 2: Under 6 goals -115

Tip 3: Gustav Forsling over 1.5 shots on goal -150

Tip 4: Brandon Montour over 0.5 points -105

