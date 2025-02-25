Florida Panthers vs Nashville Predators: Game preview, predictions and odds | February 25, 2025

The Florida Panthers travel to play the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.

Florida (34-21-3) is coming off a 2–1 loss to Seattle, while Nashville (20-29-7) is coming off a 5–0 loss to New Jersey.

Panthers vs Predators: Head-to-head & key stats

Florida is 23-15-3-6 all-time against Nashville

The Panthers are averaging 3.26 goals per game

Nashville is 14-11-3 at home

Florida is allowing 2.87 goals per game

The Predators are averaging 2.58 goals per game

The Panthers are 17-11-1 on the road

Nashville is allowing 3.3 goals per game

Florida Panthers vs Nashville Predators: Preview

Florida is coming off a loss to Seattle in its first game after the break, and its star forward Matthew Tkachuk is out. The Panthers are led by Sma Reinhart, who has 62 points, Aleksander Barkov, 52, Carter Verhaeghe, 43, and Anton Lundell, 37.

The Panthers will start Sergei Bobrovsky who has a 23-13-2 record with a 2.65 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage. In his career against Nashville, he's 11-10-1 with a 3.12 GAA and a .900 SV%.

Nashville, meanwhile, is coming off a shutout loss to New Jersey. The Predators will start Juuse Saros who is 12-23-6 with a 2.90 GAA and a .900 SV%. In his career against Florida, he's 3-8 with a 2.74 GAA and a .926 SV%.

The Predators are led by Filip Forsberg, who has 53 points, Jonathan Marchessault, 45, Roman Josi, 38, and Ryan O'Reilly, 34.

Panthers vs Predators: Odds & prediction

Florida is a -148 favorite, while Nashville is a +124 underdog. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

Nashville hasn't played well this season, so the Panthers, even without Tkachuk, should be able to get a big win here. Bobrovsky should be able to limit the Predators' offense, which has struggled this season.

The Panthers have a potent offense, so Florida should get an early lead and hang on for a big win.

Prediction: Panthers 4, Predators 2.

Panthers vs Predators: Betting tips

Tip 1: Florida ML (-148)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-130)

Tip 3: Carter Verhaeghe 4+ shots on goal (+140)

