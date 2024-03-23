Florida Panthers vs New York Rangers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 23rd 2024

The New York Rangers (46-20-4) are second in the Eastern Conference. They host the fourth-placed Florida Panthers (45-20-4) at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, March 23 at 8 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and ABC.

In its most recent game on Thursday, March 21, the Rangers defeated the Boston Bruins 5-2 on the road, while Florida lost 3-0 at home to the Nashville Predators.

Florida Panthers vs New York Rangers: Game Preview

The Rangers have scored 3.36 goals per game and allowed 2.69 per outing. Their power play operates at a 25.5% success rate.

Artemi Panarin leads the team with 41 goals, 56 assists and 97 points, followed by Chris Kreider's 33 goals and 32 assists, while Mika Zibanejad has 23 goals and 37 assists.

Vincent Trocheck has 24 goals and 42 assists, while Igor Shesterkin holds a 29-15-2 record in goal with a 2.60 goals-against average and save percentage of .912.

On the other hand, Florida has averaged 3.22 goals per game and allowed goals at 2.42 per outing, placing them second overall. Their power-play success rate is 26.2%.

Sam Reinhart has contributed 48 goals and 31 assists, with Carter Verhaeghe closely behind with 30 goals and 36 assists. Matthew Tkachuk has contributed 22 goals and an impressive 54 assists.

Gustav Forsling has provided 25 assists and Aleksander Barkov 48 assists, while in goal, Sergei Bobrovsky has a solid 32-15-2 record with a 2.37 GAA and a save percentage of .916 SV%.

Florida Panthers vs New York Rangers: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have clashed 113 times.

The Panthers are 43-58-6-6 against the Rangers.

In faceoffs, the Panthers have a 51.3% win rate, while the Rangers are 52.6%.

On penalty kills, the Panthers have an 82.1% success rate, while the Rangers are at 83.4%.

Florida Panthers vs New York Rangers: Odds and predictions

The Rangers have won 37 of 54 games as the betting favorite and 37 of 55 games with odds less than -110 this season, giving them a 52.4% chance of winning here.

In contrast, the Panthers have been listed as underdogs in 13 games this season and have defeated their opponents six times. However, Florida has gone 6-7 when the odds are +120 or higher, giving them a 42.9% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Rangers 4–2 Panthers

Florida Panthers vs New York Rangers: Betting tips

Tip 1: Rangers to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: Artemi Panarin can score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Matthew Tkachuk to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Florida to beat the spread: No.

