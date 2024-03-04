Florida Panthers vs New York Rangers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 4, 2024

The New York Rangers (40-17-4) aim to continue their six-game winning streak at home when they face off against the Florida Panthers (41-16-4) on Monday at 7 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. The game will air on ESPN+, MSG and BSFL.

Florida secured a 4-0 road win over the Red Wings in their previous outing on Saturday. Meanwhile, New York, who was away for their last game on the same day, suffered a 4-3 defeat to the Toronto Maple Leafs, losing 2-1 in a shootout.

Florida Panthers vs New York Rangers: Game Preview

The Rangers have an average of 3.33 goals per game and allow 2.70 strikes per outing.

Artemi Panarin leads the team with an impressive 35 goals and 49 assists. Chris Kreider follows him with 30 goals and 26 assists, while Mika Zibanejad, a key offensive contributor, has 19 goals and 35 assists.

Vincent Trocheck has 22 goals and 36 assists, while Igor Shesterkin boasts a 26-12-2 record in goal, a 2.66 GAA and a .911 SV%.

Meanwhile, Florida has showcased its offensive prowess by averaging 3.28 goals per game. It has a solid defensive stance, with only 2.36 goals against per game, while its power play operates at a 26.2% success rate.

Sam Reinhart has been a standout performer, contributing 42 goals and 30 assists, while Matthew Tkachuk is closely behind with 21 goals and 47 assists with 214 shots on goal. Carter Verhaeghe contributed 30 goals and 33 assists.

Sergei Bobrovsky has a solid 30-11-2 record in goal with a 2.30 GAA and a .918 save percentage.

Florida Panthers vs New York Rangers: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 112 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Panthers have an overall record of 42-58-6-6 against the Rangers.

In faceoffs, the Panthers have a 51.5% win rate, while the Rangers have 52.9%.

On penalty kills, the Rangers boast a 83.4% success rate, while the Panthers are 82.8%.

Florida Panthers vs New York Rangers: Odds and prediction

Florida boasts a strong record of 36-13 when favored by odds this season. The Panthers hold a remarkable 34-13 record in games where their odds are shorter than -121, translating to a 54.8% chance of victory in this game.

Meanwhile, the Rangers have been the underdogs in 12 games this season, managing seven upsets, accounting for a success rate of 58.3%. Nevertheless, the Rangers have struggled in games as the underdogs by +101 or longer on the odds, winning once in five games, holding a 49.8% chance of victory in this one.

Prediction: Panthers 4-3 Rangers

Florida Panthers vs New York Rangers: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Panthers to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Vincent Trocheck to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Sam Reinhart to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Rangers to beat the spread: Yes

