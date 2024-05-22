Florida Panthers vs New York Rangers: Game Preview, Predictions, and Odds for Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 | May 22, 2024

The Florida Panthers will play the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday for the Eastern Conference finals. The puck drops at 8 pm ET, with live coverage on ESPN, ESPN+, SN, CBC and TVAS.

Game 1 can be heard on WQAM 560 AM and WEPN-FM (ESPN New York 98.7 FM).

Eastern Conference Finals: Florida Panthers vs New York Rangers Game 1 Preview

In Round 2, the Rangers overcame the Carolina Hurricanes in six games and the Panthers defeated the Boston Bruins, also in six. The Rangers previously swept the Washington Capitals in Round 1, while the Panthers eliminated the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games.

Matthew Tkachuk has been a key player for the Panthers in the playoffs, tallying 14 points with four goals and 10 assists. Meanwhile, Aleksander Barkov has accumulated 13 points via five goals and eight assists.

Sergei Bobrovsky has an 8-3-0 record with a save percentage of .902 and a goals-against average of 2.37. Panthers's power play success rate is 22.0%, while their penalty kill efficiency is 86.1% in this season's playoffs

On the other hand, Mika Zibanejad has been productive for New York, contributing 14 points with three goals and 11 assists in the playoffs. Meanwhile, Vincent Trocheck has netted six goals and provided 14 assists.

Igor Shesterkin has an 8-2-0 record with an SV% of .923 and a GAA of 2.40 per game. New York's power play success percentage is 22.0%, while their penalty-killing rate is 86.1% in this year's playoffs.

Florida Panthers vs New York Rangers: Injury report

After missing most of the regular season and the second round due to illness and soreness, Filip Chytil returned to practice with the Rangers. Forward Blake Wheeler, out since February 15, has been cleared and is available for Game 1 of the Easter Conference finals.

There were no reported injuries for the Florida Panthers.

Florida Panthers vs New York Rangers: Odds & Predictions

The Panthers are the favorites, with odds of -113, while the Rangers are the underdogs, with odds of -107. According to Moneyline odds, there's a 53.1% probability that Florida will win.

Florida Panthers vs New York Rangers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Panthers to win (-113)

Tip 2: Game to have over four goals: Yes

Tip 3: Vincent Trocheck to score: Yes

Tip 4: Mika Zibanejad to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Rangers to beat the spread: No