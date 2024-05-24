Florida Panthers vs New York Rangers: Game Preview, Predictions, and Odds for Eastern Conference Finals Game 2 | May 24, 2024

Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Florida Panthers and New York Rangers is set for Friday at 8 p.m. ET. Florida took Game 1 by a score of 3-0, and the Rangers will look to even up the series.

Florida advanced to the Conference Finals after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games and the Boston Bruins in six games. New York, meanwhile, swept the Washington Capitals in the first round and beat the Carolina Hurricanes in six games.

In Game 1, Florida led 1-0 in the first period following Matthew Tkachuk's goal. No goals were scored in the second period. Carter Verhaeghe scored with less than five minutes remaining, and Sam Bennett added an empty net to secure the victory.

Florida Panthers vs New York Rangers: Head-to-head & Key Numbers

Florida went 2-0-1 against New York in the regular season.

The Panthers averaged 3.23 goals per game, which ranks 11th.

New York allowed 2.76 goals per game, which ranked seventh.

Florida allowed 2.41 goals per game, which was first in the NHL.

The Rangers averaged 3.39 goals per game, which ranks ninth.

Panthers vs Rangers: Odds & Prediction

The odds for the Florida Panthers are -108, and for the New York Rangers, they are -112. The game is considered a pick'em, with the over/under set at 5.5 goals and the under favored at -125.

Both the Panthers and the Rangers have top goalies in the NHL, so scoring will be challenging in this series. New York had a poor performance in Game 1, and they are expected to come out more aggressively, using their physical play, which Florida utilized effectively in the opening game.

Expect the Rangers to come out strong, get an early lead and hold onto it to even the series.

Prediction: Rangers 3, Panthers 1.

Panthers vs Rangers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: New York to win -118.

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals, -125.

Tip 3: First period under 1.5 goals (-130).

Tip 4: Chris Kreider over 0.5 points (-140).