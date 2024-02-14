Florida Panthers vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 14, 2024

The 33-15-4 Florida Panthers will take on the 23-19-7 Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday at PPG Paints Arena at 7.30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, truTV, TNT, MAX, and TVAS.

Florida dominated their previous home game, securing a 4-0 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Feb 10. Meanwhile, the Penguins suffered a 2-1 defeat to the Jets in their last game on Feb 10.

Florida Panthers vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Game Preview

In road games, Florida boasts a remarkable record of 17-7-2 and an impressive overall record of 33-15-4. Notably, the Panthers excel when they manage to commit fewer penalties than their opponents resulting in 13-4-1.

Sam Reinhart has been a standout performer, contributing 39 goals and 25 assists, while Matthew Tkachuk is closely behind with 17 goals and 39 assists. Moreover, Sergei Bobrovsky has a solid 25-10-2 record in goal with a 2.43 GAA and a .913 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Penguins maintain a scoring rate of 2.90 goals per game, and concede an average of 2.63. Their power play operates at a 13.9% success rate.

Sidney Crosby leads Pittsburgh with 28 goals and 24 assists. Jake Guentzel follows closely with 22 goals and 29 assists, while Evgeni Malkin has contributed 16 goals and 25 assists. In goal, Tristan Jarry holds a 14-15-4 record this year, boasting a 2.44 GAA and a .916 SV%.

Florida Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 112 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Panthers have an overall record of 49-54-4-5 (45.5%) against the Penguins.

In faceoffs, the Panthers have a 51.3% win rate, while the Penguins have 55.6%.

On penalty kills, the Panthers boast an 82.7% success rate, while the Penguins are at 81.6%.

Florida Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Odds and prediction

This season, the Florida Panthers have secured victory in 28 out of their 41 games as favorites. Their overall record stands at 24 wins and 13 losses in games where their odds were shorter than -123, with a 55.2% chance of winning this game.

On the other hand, the Pittsburgh Penguins have played as underdogs in 19 games, managing to pull off 10 upset wins (52.6%). Specifically, when the odds placed them as underdogs with a value of +103 or longer, the Penguins have a 4-7 record, and their chances of winning are at 49.3%.

Prediction: Panthers 3-1 Penguins.

Florida Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Panthers to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: Sam Reinhart to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Jake Guentzel to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Panthers to beat the spread: Yes.

Poll : Who will win? Florida Panthers Pittsburgh Penguins 0 votes