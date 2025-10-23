Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Florida Panthers: Game preview, predictions and odds | October 23, 2025

The Pittsburgh Penguins are on the road to play the Florida Panthers on Thursday, October 23 at 7 p.m. ET.

Pittsburgh (5-2) is coming off a 5-1 home win over the Canucks on Tuesday. Florida (4-4) is coming off a 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins on the road on Tuesday.

Penguins vs. Penguins: Head-to-head & key stats

This is the first meeting between the two teams this season

Florida is 3-0 at home

Pittsburgh is averaging 3.28 goals per game

The Panthers are averaging 2.37 goals per game

The Penguins are 3-1 on the road

Florida is allowing 2.87 goals per game

Pittsburgh is allowing 2.28 goals per game

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Florida Panthers: Preview

Pittsburgh is coming off a lopsided win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday and will now head back out on the road. The Penguins are led by Evgeni Malkin who has 10 points, Justin Brazeau has eight points, Sidney Crosby has eight points, and Anthony Mantha has six points.

The Penguins are expected to start Tristan Jarry who's 2-1 with a 2.35 GAA and a .922 SV%. Pittsburgh has been alternating starts between Arturs Silovs and Jarry. Jarry is 4-4-2 with a 3.10 GAA and a .905 SV% in his career against Florida.

Florida, meanwhile, returns home after a 1-4 road trip, but the Panthers did win the final game of the trip. The Panthers' offense has been clicking as Florida is led by Brad Marchand who has eight points, Anton Lundell has six points, Gustav Forsling has four points, Evan Rodrigues has four points, and Mackie Samoskevich has four points.

The Panthers will start Sergei Bobrovsky, who's 4-2 with a 2.19 GAA and a .914 SV%. Bobrovsky is 20-10-6 with a 2.68 GAA and a .914 SV% in his career against Pittsburgh.

Penguins vs. Panthers: Odds & Prediction

Pittsburgh is a +170 underdog while Florida is a -205 favorite, and the over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Panthers return home on Thursday, where they have been dominant and have a good matchup against the Penguins. Although Pittsburgh is off to a surprisingly good start, Bobrovsky should be able to limit the offense.

Meanwhile, the Panthers' offense is starting to click as Florida should score early on Jarry and get all the momentum for a big win at home.

Prediction: Panthers 3, Penguins 1.

Penguins vs. Panthers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Florida ML (-205)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-142)

