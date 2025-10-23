  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Pittsburgh Penguins
  • Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Florida Panthers: Game preview, predictions and odds | October 23, 2025

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Florida Panthers: Game preview, predictions and odds | October 23, 2025

By Cole Shelton
Modified Oct 23, 2025 11:10 GMT
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Pittsburgh Penguins - Source: Imagn
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Florida Panthers: Game preview, predictions and odds | October 23, 2025 - Source: Imagn

The Pittsburgh Penguins are on the road to play the Florida Panthers on Thursday, October 23 at 7 p.m. ET.

Ad

Pittsburgh (5-2) is coming off a 5-1 home win over the Canucks on Tuesday. Florida (4-4) is coming off a 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins on the road on Tuesday.

Penguins vs. Penguins: Head-to-head & key stats

  • This is the first meeting between the two teams this season
  • Florida is 3-0 at home
  • Pittsburgh is averaging 3.28 goals per game
  • The Panthers are averaging 2.37 goals per game
  • The Penguins are 3-1 on the road
  • Florida is allowing 2.87 goals per game
  • Pittsburgh is allowing 2.28 goals per game
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Florida Panthers: Preview

Pittsburgh is coming off a lopsided win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday and will now head back out on the road. The Penguins are led by Evgeni Malkin who has 10 points, Justin Brazeau has eight points, Sidney Crosby has eight points, and Anthony Mantha has six points.

The Penguins are expected to start Tristan Jarry who's 2-1 with a 2.35 GAA and a .922 SV%. Pittsburgh has been alternating starts between Arturs Silovs and Jarry. Jarry is 4-4-2 with a 3.10 GAA and a .905 SV% in his career against Florida.

Ad

Florida, meanwhile, returns home after a 1-4 road trip, but the Panthers did win the final game of the trip. The Panthers' offense has been clicking as Florida is led by Brad Marchand who has eight points, Anton Lundell has six points, Gustav Forsling has four points, Evan Rodrigues has four points, and Mackie Samoskevich has four points.

The Panthers will start Sergei Bobrovsky, who's 4-2 with a 2.19 GAA and a .914 SV%. Bobrovsky is 20-10-6 with a 2.68 GAA and a .914 SV% in his career against Pittsburgh.

Ad

Penguins vs. Panthers: Odds & Prediction

Pittsburgh is a +170 underdog while Florida is a -205 favorite, and the over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Panthers return home on Thursday, where they have been dominant and have a good matchup against the Penguins. Although Pittsburgh is off to a surprisingly good start, Bobrovsky should be able to limit the offense.

Meanwhile, the Panthers' offense is starting to click as Florida should score early on Jarry and get all the momentum for a big win at home.

Ad

Prediction: Panthers 3, Penguins 1.

Penguins vs. Panthers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Florida ML (-205)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-142)

About the author
Cole Shelton

Cole Shelton

Twitter icon

Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.

An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.

Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.

Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Cole Shelton
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications