Florida Panthers vs St. Louis Blues: Game preview, predictions and odds | February 6, 2025

The Florida Panthers are on the road to play the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Florida (32-20-3) is coming off a 6-3 loss to the Washington Capitals. St. Louis (24-25-5) is coming off a 3-2 overtime defeat to the Edmonton Oilers.

Panthers vs Blues: Head-to-head & key stats

Florida is 15-23-3-4 all-time against St. Louis

The Panthers are averaging 3.27 goals per game

St. Louis is 11-13-2 at home

Florida is allowing 2.94 goals per game

The Blues are averaging 2.66 goals per game

The Panthers are 16-11-1 on the road

St. Louis is allowing 2.95 goals per game

Florida Panthers vs St. Louis Blues: Preview

Florida is coming off a 6-3 loss to the Capitals, which snapped its three-game winning streak. The Panthers are led by Sam Reinhart, who has 60 points. Matthew Tkachuk has 51 points, Aleksander Barkov has 48 points and Carter Verhaeghe has 42.

The Panthers are expected to start Sergei Bobrovsky, who's 22-12-2 with a 2.71 GAA and a .901 SV%. In his career against the Blues, he's 6-6 with a 2.31 GAA and a .915 SV%.

St. Louis, meanwhile, is coming off an OT loss to the Oilers and has one win in its last three. The Blues are expected to start Jordan Binnington, who's 14-19-4 with a 2.83 GAA and a .899 SV%. In his career against Florida, he's 2-1 with a 2.03 GAA and a .936 SV%.

The Blues are led by Jordan Kyrou, who has 44 points. Dylan Holloway has 39 points, Robert Thomas has 38 points and Pavel Buchnevich has 33.

Panthers vs Blues: Odds & Prediction

Florida is a -170 favorite, while St. Louis is a +142 underdog, with the over/under set at 5.5 goals.

The Panthers are one of the top teams in the NHL and should be able to get a road win here. St. Louis has struggled to score, and that will continue against Bobrovsky, who has been solid.

Florida, meanwhile, will continue its offensive success as the Panthers will get out to an early lead and get a big win here.

Prediction: Panthers 4, Blues 2.

Panthers vs Blues: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Florida ML (-170)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-120)

Tip 3: Sam Bennett 3+ shots on goal (-140)

