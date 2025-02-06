  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Florida Panthers
  • Florida Panthers vs St. Louis Blues: Game preview, predictions and odds | February 6, 2025

Florida Panthers vs St. Louis Blues: Game preview, predictions and odds | February 6, 2025

By Cole Shelton
Modified Feb 06, 2025 15:38 GMT
NHL: Florida Panthers at Washington Capitals - Source: Imagn
Florida Panthers vs St. Louis Blues: Game preview, predictions and odds | February 6, 2025 - Source: Imagn

The Florida Panthers are on the road to play the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Florida (32-20-3) is coming off a 6-3 loss to the Washington Capitals. St. Louis (24-25-5) is coming off a 3-2 overtime defeat to the Edmonton Oilers.

Panthers vs Blues: Head-to-head & key stats

  • Florida is 15-23-3-4 all-time against St. Louis
  • The Panthers are averaging 3.27 goals per game
  • St. Louis is 11-13-2 at home
  • Florida is allowing 2.94 goals per game
  • The Blues are averaging 2.66 goals per game
  • The Panthers are 16-11-1 on the road
  • St. Louis is allowing 2.95 goals per game

Florida Panthers vs St. Louis Blues: Preview

Florida is coming off a 6-3 loss to the Capitals, which snapped its three-game winning streak. The Panthers are led by Sam Reinhart, who has 60 points. Matthew Tkachuk has 51 points, Aleksander Barkov has 48 points and Carter Verhaeghe has 42.

also-read-trending Trending

The Panthers are expected to start Sergei Bobrovsky, who's 22-12-2 with a 2.71 GAA and a .901 SV%. In his career against the Blues, he's 6-6 with a 2.31 GAA and a .915 SV%.

St. Louis, meanwhile, is coming off an OT loss to the Oilers and has one win in its last three. The Blues are expected to start Jordan Binnington, who's 14-19-4 with a 2.83 GAA and a .899 SV%. In his career against Florida, he's 2-1 with a 2.03 GAA and a .936 SV%.

The Blues are led by Jordan Kyrou, who has 44 points. Dylan Holloway has 39 points, Robert Thomas has 38 points and Pavel Buchnevich has 33.

Panthers vs Blues: Odds & Prediction

Florida is a -170 favorite, while St. Louis is a +142 underdog, with the over/under set at 5.5 goals.

The Panthers are one of the top teams in the NHL and should be able to get a road win here. St. Louis has struggled to score, and that will continue against Bobrovsky, who has been solid.

Florida, meanwhile, will continue its offensive success as the Panthers will get out to an early lead and get a big win here.

Prediction: Panthers 4, Blues 2.

Panthers vs Blues: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Florida ML (-170)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-120)

Tip 3: Sam Bennett 3+ shots on goal (-140)

Nylander continues cold streak, dreadful PK, and more: 3 reasons why Toronto Maple Leafs lost 4-1 to Dallas Stars

Quick Links

Edited by R. Elahi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी