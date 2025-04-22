Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning Game 1: Live streaming, channel list & more for Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 | April 22, 2025

The defending champion Florida Panthers get their journey towards retaining the cup underway as they face the Tampa Bay Lightning in game one. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 8:30 PM EDT.

Ad

The Panthers will start their round one set in hopes of avenging their defeat against the Lightning in their final regular season game as they got humbled 5-1 away from home. The Lightning, on the other side, come into this game off the back of a 4-0 defeat against the New York Rangers as they hope to turn things around in the postseason.

Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning game info

Date: Tuesday, Apr. 22

Time: 8:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Amalie Arena, Tampa Bay

TV Broadcast: ESPN, SN360, TVAS2, FDSNSUN, SCRIPPS

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Ad

Trending

Florida Panthers game preview

NHL: Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning - Source: Imagn

The Panthers have won the Eastern Division in each of the last two seasons, and they would hope to repeat that this time around, too. The side reached the 2022-23 Stanley Cup Finals and failed to win it against the Vegas Golden Knights, but they managed to cross the hurdle in the subsequent year against the Edmonton Oilers.

Ad

Florida Panthers injuries

Matthew Tkachuk is currently the only player sidelined for the Panthers, but their head coach confirmed Tkachuk can be involved in the first game of round one.

Tampa Bay Lightning game preview

NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers - Source: Imagn

The Lightning have crashed out in the first round of the playoffs in each of their last two seasons, as they lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2022-23 season and the Panthers last season. The Lightning, coming into this game with confidence, having defeated the side 5-1 two games ago, will be hopeful of repeating the same in round one.

Ad

Tampa Bay Lightning injuries

Mitchell Chaffee is being monitored on a day-to-day basis, while Luke Glendening and Oliver Bjorkstrand are long-term injured and have no return date scheduled as of now.

Panthers and Lightning key players

Sam Reinhart and Aleksander Barkov are both playing phenomenal this season as they have scored 81 and 71 points respectively since the start of the season.

It's been the Nikita Kucherov show for the Lightning this season as the forward has scored 37 goals and provided 84 assists since the start of the campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vignesh Krishnan An avid Boston Bruins fan, Vignesh is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda and considers David Pastrnak to be the greatest player of all time. While this is quite the statement, given players like Wayne Gretzky and Alex Ovechkin, Pastrnak's unignorable form throughout Vignesh's time watching the sport has left a great impression.



Vignesh has an MBA in Sports and Lifestyle Management and used to work for Uber. Swapping careers to cover the NHL has been extremely rewarding, and Vignesh gets a lot of job satisfaction from writing about what he loves.



When not watching or writing about NHL, Vignesh loves to cook and work out, and he enjoys preparing high-quality meals for his friends and family. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama