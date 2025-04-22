Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Game 1 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, April 21, 2025

The Florida Panthers will go on the road to play the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series on Tuesday. The puck drop is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.
Florida finished No. 3 in the Atlantic Division with a record of 47-31-4. Tampa Bay, meanwhile, finished No. 2 with a record of 47-27-8.
Panthers vs Lightning: Head-to-head & key stats
- Florida went 2-2 against Tampa Bay this season
- The Panthers went 20-19-2 on the road
- Tampa Bay allowed 2.63 goals per game
- Florida averaged 3 goals per game
- The Lightning averaged 3.56 goals per game
- The Panthers allowed 2.71 goals per game
- Tampa Bay went 29-8-4 at home
Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Preview
Florida is healthy for the playoffs, as Matthew Tkachuk is back, but Aaron Ekblad is suspended for the first two games. The Panthers were led by Sam Reinhart, who had 81 points, Aleksandar Barkov with 71 points, Matthew Tkachuk with 57 points, Carter Verhaeghe with 53 points, and Sam Bennett, who had 51 points.
The Panthers will start Sergei Bobrovsky, who went 33-19-2 with a 2.44 GAA and a .906 SV%. In his career against Tampa Bay, he's 14-13-3 with a 3.15 GAA and a .893 SV%.
Tampa Bay, meanwhile, was dominant at home this season and will start Andrei Vasilevskiy. Vasilevskiy went 38-20-5 with a 2.18 GAA and a .921 SV%, and in his career against Florida, he's 17-15-1 with a 2.99 GAA and a .911 SV%.
Meanwhile, the Lightning were led by Nikita Kucherov, who had 121 points, Brandon Hagel with 90 points, Brayden Point with 82 points, Jake Guentzel with 80 points, and Victor Hedman, who had 66 points.
Panthers vs Lightning: Odds & Prediction
Florida is a -108 underdog while Tampa Bay is a -112 favorite, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.
The Panthers are healthy and looking to repeat as Stanley Cup champions. However, Tampa Bay has been great this year as they led the NHL in goals and had one of the best goal differentials in the NHL.
Vasilevskiy is also back to form. He will limit the Panthers' offense, as Tampa Bay will take Game 1 at home.
Prediction: Lightning 3, Panthers 2.
Panthers vs Lightning: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Tampa Bay ML (-112)
Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (-112)
