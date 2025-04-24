Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Game 2 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, April 24, 2025

The Florida Panthers are on the road to play the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs at 6:30 p.m. ET.
Florida took Game 1 on the road 6-2 in a blowout fashion to take a 1-0 series lead.
Panthers vs Lightning: Head-to-head & key stats
- Florida went 2-2 against Tampa Bay this season and is 1-0 in the playoffs
- The Panthers went 20-19-2 on the road
- Tampa Bay allowed 2.63 goals per game
- Florida averaged 3 goals per game
- The Lightning averaged 3.56 goals per game
- The Panthers allowed 2.71 goals per game
- Tampa Bay went 29-8-4 at home
Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Preview
Florida dominated Game 1 to take an early series lead. In Game 1, the Panthers were led by Matthew Tkachuk, who had 2 goals and an assist in his return, Aleksandar Barkov had 2 assists, while Sam Bennett and Sam Reinhart both had a goal and an assist.
The Panthers will start Sergei Bobrovsky, who went 33-19-2 with a 2.44 GAA and a .906 SV%. In his career against Tampa Bay, he's 14-13-3 with a 3.15 GAA and a .893 SV%. In Game 1, he made 20 saves on 22 shots.
Tampa Bay, meanwhile, was blown out in Game 1 as the Lightning didn't play well at all. Andrei Vasilevskiy will start again, who made 10 saves on 16 shots. went 38-20-5 with a 2.18 GAA and a .921 SV%, and in his career against Florida, he's 17-15-1 with a 2.99 GAA and a .911 SV%.
The Lightning were led by Jake Guentzel and Brayden Point who scored while Gage Concalves, Nikita Kucherov, Ryan McDonagh, and Victor Hedman all had an assist.
Panthers vs Lightning: Odds & Prediction
Florida is a +105 underdog while Tampa Bay is a -125 favorite, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.
The Panthers dominated Game 1, and in Game 2, this is a good spot for Tampa Bay to get back into the series and even it up. The Lightning should have a chip on their shoulder and come out strong, while Vasilevskiy will be much better here.
At these odds, this is a great spot to take the Bolts here.
Prediction: Lightning 4, Panthers 2.
Panthers vs Lightning: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Tampa Bay ML (-125)
Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-118)
