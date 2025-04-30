Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Game 5 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, April 30, 2025

The Florida Panthers are on the road to play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday, April 30, in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series. The puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
Florida has a 3-1 series lead after scoring two goals in 11 seconds late into the third period to get a lead and won Game 4 by a score of 4-2.
Panthers vs Lightning: Head-to-head & key stats
- Florida went 2-2 against Tampa Bay this season and is 3-1 in the playoffs
- The Panthers went 20-19-2 on the road
- Tampa Bay allowed 2.63 goals per game
- Florida averaged 3 goals per game
- The Lightning averaged 3.56 goals per game
- The Panthers allowed 2.71 goals per game
- Tampa Bay went 29-8-4 at home
Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Preview
Florida has a stranglehold on the series but will be without Aaron Ekblad, who got suspended for two games due to an illegal hit to the head of Brandon Hagel, which wasn't called on the ice. He ended up scoring the tying goal, as well.
The Panthers will start Sergei Bobrovsky, who went 33-19-2 with a 2.44 GAA and a .906 SV%. In his career against Tampa Bay, he's 14-13-3 with a 3.15 GAA and a .893 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 3-1 with a 2.01 GAA and a .902 SV%.
Tampa Bay, meanwhile, is in a hole and will need to win three straight to win the series, but will be without Hagel, who's hurt. The Lightning in Game 4 were led by Mitchell Chaffee and Erik Cernak, who both scored.
The Lightning will start Andrei Vasilevskiy, who has struggled in the playoffs. This season, he went 38-20-5 with a 2.18 GAA and a .921 SV%, and in his career against Florida, he's 17-15-1 with a 2.99 GAA and a .911 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 1-3 with a 2.79 GAA and a .884 SV%.
Panthers vs Lightning: Odds & Prediction
Florida is a -108 underdog while Tampa Bay is a -112 favorite, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.
The Panthers will be without Ekblad, which is a big blow, but Tampa being without Hagel could be even worse.
The Lightning played well in Game 4 outside of the 11 seconds where Florida scored twice. At home, Tampa Bay should come out strong and get a win to keep the series alive.
Prediction: Lightning 4, Panthers 2.
Panthers vs Lightning: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Tampa Bay ML (-112)
Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-115)
Tip 3: Nikita Kucherov 3+ shots on goal (-145)
