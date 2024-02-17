Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Game preview, predictions, odds, betting tips & more | Feb. 17, 2024

The 35-15-4 Florida Panthers bring their impressive 10-game road win streak to Amalie Arena as they face off against the 30-20-5 Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, BSSU and BSFL.

Florida secured a convincing 4-0 win on the road in their last game against the Sabres, while Tampa Bay got a 6-3 win at home over the Avalanche on Feb. 15.

Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Game Preview

The Tampa Bay Lightning averages 3.44 goals per game, with a remarkable 30.4% success rate on their power play opportunities. On the defensive end, the Lightning concede 3.27 goals per game.

Nikita Kucherov leads the team in scoring with 36 goals and 57 assists, while Brandon Hagel has contributed 19 goals with 32 assists and Brayden Point has netted 26 goals and added 30 assists.

In goal, Andrei Vasilevskiy holds a record of 19-11-0 with a 2.77 GAA and a .903 save percentage.

Meanwhile, Florida is showcasing its offensive prowess by averaging 3.24 goals per game, while maintaining a solid defensive stance with only 2.44 goals against per game. Its power play operates at a 25.3% success rate.

Sam Reinhart has been a standout performer, contributing 39 goals and 26 assists, while Matthew Tkachuk is closely behind with 18 goals and 42 assists. Moreover, Sergei Bobrovsky has a solid 26-10-2 record in goal with a 2.42 GAA and a .914 save percentage.

Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 165 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Panthers have an overall record of 30-23-3-2 against the Lightning.

In faceoffs, the Panthers have a 51.1% win rate, while the Lightning have 51.4%.

On penalty kills, the Lightning boast an 81.3% success rate, while the Panthers are 83.2%.

Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Odds and prediction

Florida has emerged victorious in 30 out of 43 games played as the odds favorite this season. Specifically, the Panthers have secured wins in 25 out of 36 games with odds shorter than -128, giving them a strong 56.1% chance of winning this upcoming game.

On the flip side, the Lightning have pulled off upset victories in nine out of 24 games played as underdogs, boasting a 37.5% success rate. When Tampa Bay's odds have been +107 or longer, they've won seven out of 15 games, presenting them with a 48.3% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Panthers 4 - 2 Lightning

Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Panthers to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Nikita Kucherov to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Sam Reinhart to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Lightning to beat the spread: Yes

Poll : Who will win? Tampa Bay Lightning Florida Panthers 0 votes