Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game 1 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2, May 05, 2025

The second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs is set to begin on Monday, May 5, as the Florida Panthers take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at 8 p.m. ET.
Florida beat Tampa Bay in 5 games, while Toronto beat Ottawa in 6 games.
Panthers vs Leafs: Head-to-head & key stats
- Florida went 3-1 this season against Toronto
- The Panthers averaged 3 goals per game this season
- Toronto is 27-13-1 at home
- Florida allowed 2.71 goals per game
- The Maple Leafs averaged 3.25 goals per game
- The Panthers went 20-19-2 on the road
- Toronto allowed 2.79 goals per game
Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Preview
Florida dominated Tampa Bay in 5 games and now has plenty of confidence going into the second round. The Panthers will be without Aaron Ekblad, who's serving the second game of his two-game suspension. In the playoffs, Florida is led by Sam Reinhart, who has 6 points, Aleksandar Barkov, Sam Bennett, Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen, and Matthew Tkachuk have 5 points, and Brad Marchand has 4 points.
The Panthers will start Sergei Bobrovsky, who went 33-19-2 with a 2.44 GAA and a .906 SV%. In his career against Toronto, he's 16-9-1 with a 2.66 GAA and a .907 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 4-1 with a 2.21 GAA and a .901 SV%.
Toronto, meanwhile, got up 3-0 in their series but lost two games in a row before winning Game 6. The Maple Leafs will start Anthony Stolarz, who went 21-8-3 with a 2.14 GAA and a .926 SV%. In his career against Florida, he's 1-2 with a 3.06 GAA and a .886 SV%. In the playoffs, he went 4-2 with a 2.21 GAA and a .901 SV%.
In the playoffs, Toronto was led by William Nylander, who has 9 points, Mitch Marner has 8 points, Auston Matthews has 7 points, John Tavares has 5 points, and Matthew Knies has 3 goals.
Panthers vs Maple Leafs: Odds & Prediction
Florida is a -125 favorite while Toronto is a +105 underdog, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.
The Panthers dominated Tampa Bay and are looking like a real threat to win back-to-back Stanley Cups. Florida plays a mean, tough game, and the Panthers were able to have success against Stolarz, who was the team's backup goalie last season.
Look for Florida to come out strong and be able to find the back of the net against Stolarz, as Toronto will get the win.
Prediction: Panthers 4, Maple Leafs 1.
Panthers vs Maple Leafs: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Florida ML (-125)
Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (-120)
Tip 3: Sam Bennett 3+ shots on goal (-150)
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama