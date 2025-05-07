Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game 2 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2, May 07, 2025

The Florida Panthers remain on the road to play the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 2 on Wednesday, May 7, at 7 p.m. ET.

Toronto won Game 1 5-4, but lost goalie Anthony Stolarz to an injury.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs: Head-to-head & key stats

Florida went 3-1 this season against Toronto, but is 0-1 in the playoffs

Florida allowed 2.71 goals per game

The Maple Leafs averaged 3.25 goals per game

The Panthers averaged 3 goals per game this season

Toronto is 27-13-1 at home

The Panthers went 20-19-2 on the road

Toronto allowed 2.79 goals per game

Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Preview

The Florida Panthers lost Game 1 by a score of 5-4. Florida was led by Sam Bennett, Uvis Balinskis, Seth Jones, and Eetu Luostarinen, each scored, while Brad Marchand and Carter Verhaeghe each had 2 assists.

The Panthers will start Sergei Bobrovsky, who went 33-19-2 with a 2.44 GAA and a .906 SV%. In his career against Toronto, he's 16-9-1 with a 2.66 GAA and a .907 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 4-2 with a 2.69 GAA and a .886 SV%.

Toronto, meanwhile, won Game 1 but lost Stolarz due to an injury and will likely be out for a bit, as he left the arena on a stretcher after being hit in the head. The Maple Leafs will start Joseph Woll, who went 27-14-1 with a 2.73 GAA and a .909 SV%. In his career against Florida, he's 1-2 with a 2.33 GAA and a .940 SV%.

The Maple Leafs in Game 1 were led by William Nylander who had 2 goals and an assist, Matthew Knies had a goal and an assist, while Chris Tanev and Morgan Rielly also scored.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs: Odds & Prediction

Florida is a -135 favorite while Toronto is a +114 underdog, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

Woll struggled when he came in for relief of Stolarz, but the hope is he will play better knowing he is the starter. However, Florida started slow and dominated the third period as the Panthers were quicker on pucks and started to play more physical.

Florida should ride that momentum into Game 2 and get a big road win here to even up the series and take control of it.

Prediction: Panthers 4, Maple Leafs 2.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Florida ML (-135)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-112)

Tip 3: Aaron Ekblad 2+ shots on goal (-160)

