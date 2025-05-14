Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game 5 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2, May 14, 2025

The Florida Panthers are on the road to play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday, May 14 at 7 p.m. ET.
Florida won both games at home to tie the series 2-2.
Panthers vs Maple Leafs: Head-to-head & key stats
- Florida went 3-1 this season against Toronto and is 2-2 in the playoffs
- The Panthers averaged 3 goals per game this season
- Toronto allowed 2.79 goals per game
- Florida allowed 2.71 goals per game
- The Maple Leafs averaged 3.25 goals per game
- The Panthers went 20-19-2 on the road
- Toronto is 27-13-1 at home
Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Preview
Florida won both games at home to even up the series and has the momentum and confidence going into a pivotal Game 5. In Game 4, the Panthers were led by Sam Bennett and Carter Verhaeghe both scored in a 2-0 win.
The Panthers will start Sergei Bobrovsky who went 33-19-2 with a 2.44 GAA and a .906 SV%. In his career against Toronto, he's 16-9-1 with a 2.66 GAA and a .907 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 6-3 with a 2.62 GAA and a .888 SV%.
Toronto, meanwhile, has lost both games and was shut out in Game 4. Toronto's captain, Auston Matthews, has yet to score in the second round, which is troubling for the Maple Leafs.
The Maple Leafs will start Joseph Woll, who has replaced the injured Anthony Stolarz and has played well. Woll went 27-14-1 with a 2.73 GAA and a .909 SV%. In his career against Florida, he's 2-2 with a 3.51 GAA and a .893 SV%.
Panthers vs Maple Leafs: Odds & Prediction
Florida is a -142 favorite while Toronto is a +120 underdog, the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.
The Panthers have all the momentum after winning both games at home, as Sergei Bobrovsky is starting to play much better.
Bobrovsky should be able to continue his success as Toronto's offense is worrisome, as Florida will get the win here and look to close out the series at home in Game 6.
Prediction: Panthers 4, Maple Leafs 2.
Panthers vs Maple Leafs: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Panthers ML (-148)
Tip 2: Panthers -1.5 (+180)
Tip 3: Over 5.5 goals (-122)
