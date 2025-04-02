Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 2, 2025

The Florida Panthers are on the road to face off with the Toronto Maple Leafs in a pivotal game for the division.

They are coming off different results as Florida (44-26-4) lost 3-2 in overtime to Montreal on Tuesday while Toronto (45-25-4) won 3-2 over Anaheim on Sunday.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs: Head-to-head & key stats

Florida is 47-41-7-9 all-time against Toronto

The Panthers are averaging 3.1 goals per game

Toronto is 23-13-1 at home

Florida is allowing 2.71 goals per game

The Maple Leafs are averaging 3.25 goals per game

The Panthers are 20-15-2 on the road

Toronto is allowing 2.93 goals per game

Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Preview

Florida is coming off back-to-back losses to Montreal and is three points back of Toronto so this game is crucial for the team's chances to win the division. The Panthers are led by Sam Reinhart's 76 points, Aleksandar Barkov's 67 points, Sam Bennett's 49 points and Carter Verhaeghe's 47 points.

They will start Sergei Bobrovsky who is 31-16-2 with a 2.44 GAA and a .907 SV%. In his career against Toronto, he is 15-8-1 with a 2.71 GAA and a .907 SV%.

Meanwhile, Toronto won two of three games from the California road trip and returned home in first place in the division. The team will start Anthony Stolarz who is 16-8-3 with a 2.35 GAA and a .919 SV%. However, he has struggled against Florida in both games this season as he is 0-2 with a 3.61 GAA and a .854 SV%

The Maple Leafs are led by Mitch Marner who has 91 points, William Nylander with 79 points, John Tavares with 69 points and Auston Matthews with 68 points.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs: Odds & Prediction

Florida is a +105 underdog while Toronto is a -125 favorite. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Panthers are on a two-game losing streak and are playing back-to-back games; however, this is a good spot for them to get the win as an underdog.

Florida will have a chip on its shoulder for how the last game ended. The team will start strong and score plenty on Stolarz to get a big win.

Prediction: Panthers 4, Maple Leafs 2.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Florida ML (+105)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-120)

Tip 3: Sam Bennett 3+ shots on goal (-140)

