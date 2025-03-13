Florida Panthers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 13, 2025

The Florida Panthers are on the road to play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, March 13 at 7 p.m. ET.

Ad

Florida (40-22-3) is coming off a 3-2 loss to Boston. Toronto (39-22-3) is coming off a 3-2 shootout win over Utah.

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs: Head-to-head & key stats

Florida is 46-41-7-9 all-time against Toronto

The Panthers are allowing 2.69 goals per game

Toronto is 20-11-1 at home

Florida is averaging 3.24 goals per game

The Maple Leafs are averaging 3.2 goals per game

The Panthers are 18-11-1 on the road

Toronto is allowing 2.95 goals per game

Ad

Trending

Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Preview

Florida had its six-game winning streak snapped as Boston rallied to beat them. The Panthers are expected to start Sergei Bobrovsky, who's 27-14-2 with a 2.51 GAA and a .907 SV%. In his career against Toronto, he's 14-8-1 with a 2.74 GAA and a .906 SV%.

The Panthers are led by Sam Reinhart, who has 68 points. Aleksandar Barkov has 60 points, Carter Verhaeghe has 45 points and Sam Bennett has 42 points.

Ad

Toronto, meanwhile, snapped its losing streak with a big win over Utah in a shootout. The Maple Leafs are led by Mitch Marner, who has 80 points. William Nylander has 66 points, Auston Matthews has 56 points and John Tavares has 55 points.

The Maple Leafs are expected to start Anthony Stolarz who's 13-6-3 with a 2.33 GAA and a .921 SV%. In his career against Florida, he's 0-1 with a 4.12 GAA and a .826 SV%.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs: Odds & Prediction

Florida and Toronto are both -110 as the game is a pick'em while the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

Ad

The Panthers and Toronto are battling for the top spot in the Atlantic Division, so this game is massively important. Although Toronto is at home, the Maple Leafs haven't been playing well lately, as the Panthers will be able to win a big game here.

Bobrovsky has been dominant this season and against Toronto in his career, and that success will continue here.

Prediction: Florida 3, Toronto 1.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Florida ML (-110)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (+110)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama