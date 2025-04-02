Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 2, 2025

The Florida Panthers take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Arena this Wednesday. The puck drop is set to take place at 7:30 PM EDT.

The Panthers (44-26-4) have now lost back-to-back games against the Montreal Canadiens. The side has slipped down to third place in their division while the Maple Leafs (45-25-4) edge closer towards clinching a spot in the playoffs. They sit at the top of the Atlantic Division with 94 points.

Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs game info

Date: Wednesday, Apr. 2

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

TV Broadcast: SN, TVAS2, SCRIPPS

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Florida Panthers game preview

NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn

The Panthers looked set to be the first side to clinch a playoff spot in the Atlantic Division but have faced a dip in form at a bad time. Losing five of their last eight games, the Panthers now face the chances of slipping down a mid-table battle in the event they don't put forth a few wins and maintain distance from fourth-placed Ottawa Senators.

Florida Panthers injuries

Nico Sturm is being monitored on a day-to-day basis as his return looks around the corner while Dmitry Kulikov and Matthew Tkachuk are still a couple of weeks away from returning to the roster.

Toronto Maple Leafs game preview

NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Los Angeles Kings - Source: Imagn

The Maple Leafs come into this game with three wins in their last four games, with their most recent win coming against the Anaheim Ducks away from home. The side now looks almost there with regards to getting their hands on a playoffs spot. They face the Panthers in what is a clash for the first position in the Atlantic Division.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Jani Hakanpaa remains the only player currently sidelined for the Maple Leafs as he continues his recovery from the knee injury he suffered prior to the 4-Nations playoffs.

Panthers and Maple Leafs key players

Sam Reinhart has played a pivotal role in the Panthers season and the defending champions have benefitted massively from the form of the forward. Reinhart has scored 36 goals and provided 40 assists since the start of the campaign.

Mitch Marner edges into the 90's now as the forward sits at 91 points while William Nylander continues to chase him with 79 points since the start of the campaign.

