Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 13, 2025

By Vignesh Krishnan
Modified Mar 13, 2025 13:00 GMT
Mar 10, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; The Toronto Maple Leafs celebrate a win over the Utah Hockey Club during an shootout at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
Mar 10, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; The Toronto Maple Leafs celebrate a win over the Utah Hockey Club during an shootout at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn

The Florida Panthers take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Arena this Thursday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 7 PM EST.

The Panthers (40-22-3) continue to lead the Atlantic Division as their opponent in this game stay on their tail and hope to topple them. The Maple Leafs (39-22-3) come into this game on the back of an impressive win over the Utah Hockey Club as they aim to continue that form.

Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs game info

  • Date: Thursday, Mar. 13
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
  • TV Broadcast: TVAS, TSN4, SCRIPPS
  • Live Streaming US: ESPN+
  • Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
  • Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv
also-read-trending Trending

Florida Panthers game preview

NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn
NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn

The Panthers suffered a shock defeat against the Boston Bruins. It was the first loss in seven games for the side. The Panthers hold a two-point lead over the second-placed Maple Leafs as they hope to extend that gap with a win over the side.

Florida Panthers injuries

Jonah Gadjovich is currently sidelined on a long-term injury while new signing Brad Marchand and winger Matthew Tkachuk are likely to return in the coming months for the Panthers.

Toronto Maple Leafs game preview

NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Utah - Source: Imagn
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Utah - Source: Imagn

The Maple Leafs have just about put an end to their three-game losing streak as they won their most recent outing against the Utah Hockey Club. The Maple Leafs are now within touching distance of the Panthers and will hope to top the table at the earliest.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Max Pacioretty, Chris Tanev and Jani Hakanpaa are all currently injured on a long-term basis for the Maple Leafs as Tanev looks likely to feature in the coming weeks.

Panthers and Maple Leafs key players

Sam Reinhart continues to impress the Panthers fans with yet another impressive season as he has scored 32 goals and provided 36 assists since the start of the campaign.

Mitch Marner and William Nylander, who sit on 80 and 66 points, respectively, will be aware of the attacking prowess the Panthers possess with the addition of Marchand as both players will want to be in their "A-game" in this one.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
