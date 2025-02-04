Florida Panthers vs Washington Capitals: Game preview, predictions and odds | February 4, 2025

The Florida Panthers are on the road to play the Washington Capitals on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. Florida (32-19-3) is coming off a 6-3 win over the New York Islanders. Washington (34-11-7) is coming off a 5-4 OT loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

Panthers vs Capitals: Head-to-head & key stats

Florida is 61-57-9-11 all-time against Washington

The Panthers are averaging 3.27 goals per game

The Capitals are 16-4-5 at home

Florida is allowing 2.88 goals per game

Washington is averaging 3.5 goals per game

The Panthers are 16-9-2 at home

The Capitals are allowing 2.44 goals per game

Florida Panthers vs Washington Capitals: Preview

Florida is on a three-game winning streak. The Panthers are led by Sam Reinhart who has 59 points, Matthew Tkachuk has 50 points, Aleksander Barkov has 47 points, and Carter Verhaeghe has 41 points.

The Panthers are expected to start Sergei Bobrovsky who's 22-11-2 with a 2.67 GAA and a .902 SV%. In his career against Washington, he's 14-13-5 with a 2.98 GAA and a .901 SV%.

Washington's OT loss to Winnipeg was their second loss in a row, both in OT. The Capitals are expected to start Logan Thompson who's 23-2-4 with a 2.15 GAA and a .924 SV%. In his career against Florida, he's 2-1 with a 2.67 GAA and a .914 SV%.

The Capitals are led by Dylan Strome who has 50 points, Aliaksei Protas has 43 points, Pierre-Luc Dubois has 42 points, Connor McMichael has 39 points, and Alex Ovechkin has 38 points.

Panthers vs Capitals: Odds & Prediction

Florida is a -118 favorite while Washington is a -102 underdog, with the over/under set at 5.5 goals.

The Panthers and Capitals are two of the best teams in the NHL, so this should be a great game. Washington has been dominant at home, while Logan Thompson has also been stellar.

However, Florida has been playing excellent hockey as of late. The Panthers should be able to go on the road and get the win here.

Prediction: Panthers 4, Capitals 2.

Panthers vs Capitals: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Florida ML (-118)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-118)

Tip 3: Sam Reinhart 3+ shots on goal (+115)

