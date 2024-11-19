Florida Panthers vs Winnipeg Jets: Game preview, predictions, and odds | November 19, 2024

The Florida Panthers are on the road to face the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.

They also met on Saturday, with Florida (12-5-1) shutting out Winnipeg (15-3-0) 5-0.

Panthers vs Jets: Head-to-head & key stats

Florida is 40-40-5-14 all-time against Winnipeg

The Panthers are 6-2 on the road

The Jets are averaging 4.11 goals per game

Florida is averaging 3.6 goals per game

Winnipeg is allowing 2.3 goals per game

The Panthers are allowing 3.11 goals per game

The Jets are 8-1 at home

Florida Panthers vs Winnipeg Jets: Preview

Florida returned to the win column on Saturday after losing back-to-back games. The Panthers are led by Sam Reinhart who has 28 points and Aleksander Barkov and Sam Bennett with 17 points.

Trending

They will start Sergei Bobrovsky who is 9-3-1 with a 2.89 GAA and a .897 SV%. In his career against Winnipeg, he's 6-10-2 with a 3.37 GAA and a .890 SV%.

Meanwhile, Winnipeg has lost back-to-back games against Florida and Tampa Bay on the road. The Jets will start Connor Hellebuyck who is 12-2 with a 2.14 GAA and a .926 SV%. In his career against Florida, Hellebuyck is 8-4 with a 3.06 GAA and a .912 SV%.

They are led by Kyle Connor who has 22 points, Mark Scheifele with 21 points, Nikolaj Ehlers with 20 points and Josh Morrissey with 17 points.

Panthers vs Jets: Odds & Prediction

Florida is a slight -105 underdog while Winnipeg is a -115 favorite, with the over/under set at six goals.

The Panthers won at home on Saturday but playing in Winnipeg is tough. The Jets are one of the best teams at home and they should snap their losing streak, backed by a great performance from Connor Hellebuyck.

Prediction: Jets 3, Panthers 2.

Panthers vs Jets: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Winnipeg ML (-115)

Tip 2: Under 6 goals (-115)

Tip 3: Kyle Connor 4+ shots on goal (+125)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback