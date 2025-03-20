Flyers lineup tonight: Philadelphia's projected lineup for game against Washington Capitals | March 20, 2025

The Philadelphia Flyers entertain the Washington Capitals at home on Thursday. Heading into the Flyers vs. Capitals game, Philly are on a two-game skid and have a 2-7-1 record in their last ten games.

On the other hand, the Capitals maintain a 34-point lead over the rock-bottom Flyers in the Metropolitan Division standings. Coming off back-to-back games against the Sharks and the Red Wings, Washington takes on Philadelphia in the second of a three-game homestand.

While the Flyers's hopes of a Wild Card berth seem nearly nonexistent, Washington leads the entire Eastern Conference and is poised to make what the team hopes will be a deep postseason run.

Philadelphia Flyers projected lines

Note: Lines are subject to change.

Forwards

Tyson Foerster - Noah Cates - Bobby Brink Owen Tippett - Ryan Poehling - Travis Konecny Olle Lycksell - Sean Couturier - Matvei Michkov Nicolas Deslauriers - Rodrigo Abols - Jakob Pelletier

Defense

Cam York - Travis Sanheim Nick Seeler - Jamie Drysdale Egor Zamula - Emil Andrae

Goalies

Ivan Fedotov Samuel Ersson

Powerplay

Bobby Brink, Sean Couturier, Travis Konecny, Matvei Michkov, Jamie Drysdale Olle Lycksell, Noah Cates, Tyson Foerster, Emil Andrae, Travis Sanheim

Penalty Kill

Noah Cates, Travis Konecny, Cam York, Travis Sanheim Ryan Poehling, Nicolas Deslauriers, Nick Seeler, Egor Zamula

Looking at the previous Flyers vs. Capitals games and upcoming games on Philadelphia's schedule

The Philadelphia Flyers vs. Washington Capitals game will mark the teams's fourth and final regular-season meeting on Thursday.

So far, John Tortorella's Flyers squad has yet to pick up a win in the series, as the Capitals lead with a 3-0 record this season.

In late October, Philadelphia and Washington played back-to-back games, with the Capitals winning the first meeting 4-1 and the second meeting on the road 6-3. The two teams then met again in Philly on Feb. 6, with Washington winning 4-3.

Following the Flyers vs. Capitals game, Philadelphia will head to Dallas for a showdown with the Stars on Saturday and the Blackhawks on Sunday.

The Flyers will then take on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday before returning home to wrap up the month with games against the Habs and the Sabres.

