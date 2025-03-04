Flyers lineup tonight: Philadelphia’s lineup for game against the Calgary Flames | March 4 2025

The Philadelphia Flyers will look to build on their 2-1 shootout win over the Winnipeg Jets when they face off against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. While Philadelphia has found its rhythm, winning four of its last five outings, the Flames are heading into tonight's matchup in the middle of a three-game skid.

The Flyers are sixth in the Metropolitan Division, just one point ahead of the seventh-place New York Islanders and four points behind the fifth-place New York Rangers. Fortunately for Philadelphia, the team's postseason hopes are still within reach with four points separating it from the second wild-card spot in the East.

Meanwhile, in the case of the Flames, the team is holding onto the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference. Despite that, the Vancouver Canucks, St. Louis Blues and Utah Hockey Club are right on their heels.

Philadelphia Flyers projected lines

Forwards

Tyson Foerster - Noah Cates - Bobby Brink Andrei Kuzmenko - Scott Laughton - Travis Konecny Owen Tippett - Sean Couturier - Matvei Michkov Nicolas Deslauriers - Ryan Poehling - Jakob Pelletier

Defense

Cam York - Travis Sanheim Nick Seeler - Jamie Drysdale Egor Zamula - Rasmus Ristolainen

Goalies

Samuel Ersson Ivan Fedotov

Powerplay

Travis Konecny, Scott Laughton, Andre Kuzmenko, Matvei Michkov, Rasmus Ristolainen Bobby Brink, Noah Cates, Tyson Foerster, Owen Tippett, Jamie Drysdale

Penalty Kill

Scott Laughton, Travis Konecny, Travis Sanheim, Cam York Noah Cates, Nicolas Deslauriers, Nick Seeler, Rasmus Ristolainen

Looking at the odds for tonight's game between the Flyers and the Flames, as well as upcoming games on Philadelphia's schedule

Heading into tonight's game between the Flyers and the Flames, Philly is sitting as a slight betting favorite, given its recent hot streak.

On FanDuel, Philadelphia is a -152 favorite, while Calgary is a +126 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Philly is a -142 favorite, while Calgary is a +120 underdog.

Based on the latest lines on DraftKings, it would take a $142 bet on the Flyers as the favorites to win $100 in addition to the original bet on DraftKings. Meanwhile, based on the latest odds, a $100 bet on the Flames could win $100 in addition to the original bet.

Following tonight's game, Philadelphia will host the Jets on Thursday before wrapping up the week with a back-to-back. The first leg will see it host the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, while the second leg will see it kick off next week with a home game against the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.

