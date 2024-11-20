Flyers lineup tonight: Philadelphia's projected lineup for game against Carolina Hurricanes | Nov 20, 2024

Tonight, the Philadelphia Flyers will look to bounce back from a loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday when they face off with the Carolina Hurricanes. While Philly is coming off a loss on Monday, the Hurricanes are riding a two-game win streak into today's game after beating the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, and the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.

Currently, the Hurricanes are sitting in second place in a stacked Metropolitan Division with a record of 13-4-0 alongside the 12-7-2 New Jersey Devils with 26 points. Both teams are sitting behind the Washington Capitals, who currently lead the division, while Philly is sitting in sixth place with a 8-9-2 record.

Ahead of tonight's game, the Flyers have a number of players listed on their injury report. Netminder Samuel Ersson, and defensemen Cam York & Jamie Drysdale are all on the injured reserve list, with Drysdale participating in a non-contact practice Monday and York participating in full practice on Monday.

In addition, Ryan Ellis remains on long-term injured reserve, while Emil Andrae is expected to miss tonight's game despite being listed as day-to-day.

With that in mind, the Flyers lines for tonight are projected to be as follows:

Forwards:

LW Owen Tippett - C Sean Couturier - RW Travis Konecny LW Joel Farabee - C Scott Laughton - RW Bobby Brink LW Anthony Richard - C Noah Cates - RW Matvei Michkov LW Tyson Foerster - C Ryan Poehling - RW Garnet Hathaway

Defense:

Travis Sanheim - Rasmus Ristolainen Nick Seeler - Erik Johnson Egor Zamula - Helge Grans

Goalies:

Aleksei Kolosov

Ivan Fedotov

Powerplay:

Travis Konecny, Tyson Foerster, Matvei Michkov, Joel Farabee, Travis Sanheim Owen Tippett, Scott Laughton, Bobby Brink, Anthony Richard, Egor Zamula

Penalty Kill:

Scott Laughton, Garnet Hathaway, Travis Sanheim, Nick Seeler Ryan Poehling, Travis Konecny, Erik Johnson, Rasmus Ristolainen

Looking at the odds for tonight's Flyers vs Hurricanes game, as well as upcoming games for Philly following tonight's game

Heading into tonight's game, the Carolina Hurricanes are unsurprisingly sitting as pretty comfortable betting favorites on most major sportsbooks. On DraftKings for example, the Hurricanes are sitting as -230 favorites, while the Philadelphia Flyers are +190 underdogs.

On FanDuel, it's more of the same with the Hurricanes sitting as -235 favorites, while the Flyers are +190 underdogs. To simplify these numbers, it would take a $235 bet on Carolina as the favorites to win $100 whereas a $100 bet on the Flyers would win $190.

Of course, these odds could wind up changing between now and puck drop.

Following tonight's game, Philly will host the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, before then wrapping up its six-game home stretch with a game against Vegas on Monday.

From there, the team will hit the road for a game against the Predators on Nov. 27, before returning home for the first leg of a back-to-back on Nov. 29 against the Rangers. Finally, the team will wrap up the month of November with a road game against the Blues on Nov. 30.

